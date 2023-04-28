Andyworks/E+ via Getty Images

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) completed its IPO at $16 per share in May 2021, but it is now down over 85% from that level. Two of HOWL's pipeline members are now in clinical trials and we should see some data from one of them later this year. This article discusses those trials and what we might expect from that data.

Figure 1: HOWL trading since IPO. Earnings denoted by E symbol.

A pipeline of Indukines

HOWL develops indukines, modified forms of cytokines which can be used to treat diseases, for example, various types of cancer. While cytokines can have potent anti-cancer activity, and some are already approved, such as aldesleukin (a synthetic form of the cytokine interleukin 2, IL-2), there are some downsides to their use. Systemic side effects, due to the actions of cytokines throughout the body, are a major drawback to the use of cytokines in cancer, as are the requirement for frequent infusions. Indukines are designed to be inactive in their parent form, but cleaved to an active form by proteases found in many tumors. As such the efficacy in cancer treatment can hopefully be separated from the side effects of cytokines throughout the rest of the body.

Figure 2: Structural components of an Indukine. TME refers to tumor microenvironment. (HOWL Corporate Presentation, April 2023.)

Further, Indukines are modified to have a longer half-life, so while the active cytokine cleaved from the Indukine will still have short half-life, the parent Indukine will last a lot longer to reduce the frequency of infusions required for a patient. HOWL currently has two Indukines in the clinic, and while investors have had to wait, 2023 should come with some data for at least one of them.

Figure 3: HOWL's pipeline. (HOWL Corporate Presentation, April 2023.)

WTX-124

WTX-124 is an IL-2 indukine, which when cleaved to active IL-2 should stimulate a patient's immune system within the tumor to combat their own cancer. HOWL announced initiation of patient dosing in a phase 1/1b trial, in advanced metastatic or solid tumors, on September 1, 2022. The good news is that HOWL's most recent Corporate Presentation (April 2023), and Q4'22 earnings press release, confirm a Q4'23 data for initial data from the phase 1/1b trial. Both these sources confirm we can expect not only safety data, but also efficacy data.

HOWL's phase 1/1b trial of WTX-124 also includes a combination arm in which patients are treated with Merck's (MRK) checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus WTX-124. Since the plan is to initiate enrollment in that combination arm in H1'23 however, it isn't surprising HOWL has only guided to report from the monotherapy cohorts (various doses of WTX-124) in Q4'23. The phase 1/1b trial has an estimated enrollment of 150 patients, but the design is such that the first ~70 patients are in the dose escalation portion of the study (various doses tested in an escalating fashion) and the next ~80 are in the dose expansion portion of the study (a dose is chosen for further study). As such we might be expecting data from about 35 patients or less in Q4'23.

Figure 4: Design of HOWL's WTX-124 phase 1/1b study. (HOWL WTX-124 study poster presented at American Association of Cancer Research conference, April 2023.)

WTX-330

WTX-330 is an interleukin-12 (IL-12) indukine, which when cleaved will release native IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment. HOWL notes that previously studies of recombinant human IL-12 showed significant toxicity and deaths. Unlike IL-2 then, IL-12 hasn't even made it to market. The promise of anti-cancer activity with IL-12 is certainly there however, for example in a study of lymphoma patients, 40% of patients treated with recombinant human IL-2 showed a partial or complete response.

On February 24, 2023, HOWL announced it had begun patient dosing in a phase 1 trial of WTX-330 in advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma that are checkpoint inhibitor resistant or where checkpoint inhibitors aren't approved. Perhaps IL-12 will be able to sensitize these tumors to checkpoint inhibitors which puts that trial about five months behind the WTX-124 trial. If the trial follows a similar timeline to the WTX-124 trial, we might see some data in H1'24. That being said the WTX-330 trial has an estimated enrollment of only 75 patients, and no combination arm, but given the design (~35 patients in the dose escalation cohorts and ~40 patients in the dose expansion group) that smaller size might not impact the time to initial results.

Financial overview

HOWL reported Q4'22 and full year 2022 earnings on March 23. The company finished 2022 with $129.3M in cash and cash equivalents. HOWL updated its cash runway expectations with Q4'22 earnings, suggesting that cash plus anticipated collaboration revenue would be sufficient to fund the company through at least Q4'24. R&D expenses were $53.8M in 2022 and G&A was $18.7M in 2022. Net loss was $53.8M in 2022 and net cash used in operating activities was $40.6M. At a rate of burn of $40M a year, HOWL expecting cash to last to at least Q4'24 seems more than reasonable. That being said cash burn could pick up now that dosing in two clinical studies is underway, but nonetheless cash isn't a concern in 2023 and there will be an opportunity with subsequent earnings reports to gauge if HOWL is burning through cash too quickly.

HOWL recognized $16.4M of collaboration revenue in 2022 from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). JAZZ and HOWL inked a deal in April 2022 when HOWL licensed WTX-613 to JAZZ. HOWL's 10-K also notes a further $7.7M in deferred revenue as of December 31, 2022, $6.5M of which is current.

The loan and the ATM

HOWL has a loan with Pacific Western Bank and noted in its earnings press release that following the end of 2022, it drew down the full $40M available under that loan agreement. The terms of the loan agreement state that HOWL needs to raise $50M from equity issuance, partnerships or strategic transactions before September 30, 2023.

On or before September 30, 2023, we are required to raise aggregate gross cash process of at least $50.0 million from the sale or issuance of our equity or from strategic partnerships or any similar transaction. From receipt of those proceeds, we are required to maintain at all times at least $20.0 million of unrestricted cash in accounts with PWB. Our failure to comply with any of the foregoing covenants would result in an event of default under the Loan Agreement. Comments from HOWL's 10-K, filed March, 2023.

That affirmative covenant can be found in section 6.7 of the loan agreement, included as an exhibit to the 8-K filed April 15, 2022.

6.7 Funding Milestone. On or before September 30, 2023, Borrower shall deliver to Bank evidence reasonably satisfactory to Bank that Borrower received, after the Closing Date, aggregate gross cash proceeds from the sale or issuance of its equity securities, plus aggregate gross cash proceeds from strategic partnerships, of at least Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000). From and after receipt of those proceeds, Borrower shall maintain at all times at least Twenty Million Dollars ($20,000,000) of unrestricted Cash in account(s) with Bank.

The closing date for the agreement is April 12, 2022, according to the 8-K filing. In any case, although HOWL was set to receive an upfront payment of $15M from JAZZ when the two companies announced their collaboration on April 7, 2022, the $15M was not recognized by HOWL on that date. Indeed for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, HOWL recognized only $4.148M in collaboration revenue.

Outside of the collaboration revenue from JAZZ, HOWL used its ATM sales agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (set up in May 2022) to sell 3,827,567 at an average price of $4.36 raising net proceeds of $15.7M. Since the loan agreement speaks of gross cash, I've calculated that at gross proceeds of ~$16.7M. Further, HOWL's 10-K also notes that it used the ATM between January 1, 2023 and March 23, 2023, to issue and sell ~3.8M shares resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $8.8M. Putting the $16.4M from JAZZ together with the gross cash proceeds of the ATM yields ~$40.5M that HOWL has brought in. We can then consider that most of the $6.5M deferred revenue on HOWL's balance sheet at December 31, 2022, would come before September 30, 2023, and so would also contribute to the $50M HOWL needs to bring in to satisfy the loan covenant.

Lastly, JAZZ is looking to file an investigational new drug application (IND) in 2023 with WTX-613/JZP-898 which could then see JAZZ enter the clinic with that drug. Any of the IND filing, acceptance of the IND or entry to the clinic could be associated with a milestone payment to HOWL. Indeed HOWL is eligible to receive up to $520M in development and regulatory milestones from JAZZ (plus a further $740M in sales based milestones plus tiered mid-single digit royalties on sales). I'd expect most of the $520M in regulatory milestones to relate to later stages of development and regulatory activities (phase 3, New Drug Application submissions and approvals) and so if there is a milestone tied to the IND submission or entry to phase 1, it might only be a few million or $10M. In the context of meeting the $50M loan covenant however, that could be significant.

Even if we take out the JAZZ collaboration revenue, HOWL has managed to raise over $25M in gross proceeds with the ATM in the first ten months of setting it up, so if the company needed to raise more using the ATM, that wouldn't be unfeasible.

A note on competitors

I should mention competitors before I mention other risks with HOWL. Firstly, I've written about Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) which has multiple catalysts in 2023 with MDNA11, an IL-2 superkine (another type of modified cytokine). MDNA trades above cash, perhaps because it has already produced some data in its phase 1/2 trial of MDNA11 in multiple cancer types.

Another example of a competitor is Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) which is only in the early clinical stage itself, having dosed 16 patients as of March 1, 2023, with XTX202, a modified IL-2 designed to activate IL-2 receptors containing gamma and beta subunits, but not alpha subunits. MDNA's MDNA11 is also designed to avoid activation of IL-2 receptors containing alpha subunits, the idea being that these alpha subunits are found on regulatory T-cells, which may be anti-inflammatory. By comparison the beta/gamma subunit containing IL-2 receptors are found on CD8+ T-cells and NK cells, which should aid killing of tumor cells.

Figure 5: Potential impacts of IL-2 receptor signaling at alpha subunit-containing and non-alpha subunit-containing IL-2 receptors. (MDNA pipeline page.)

HOWL's WTX-124 produces native IL-2 when cleaved and so it will activate both IL-2 receptors containing alpha subunits, such as on regulatory T-cells, and those IL-2 receptors not containing alpha subunits (beta/gamma subunits). HOWL obviously doesn't believe that the regulatory T cell can simply be characterized anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive. Indeed we know that Proleukin activates IL-2 receptors containing alpha subunits, and so it can't be said that you can't have anti-tumor activity while still activating alpha subunit-containing receptors. Whether or not the non-alpha strategies will produce better efficacy than HOWL's WTX-124 remains to be seen.

Both XLO and MDNA are set to report further data this year but because many of these therapeutics are in early stage trials, but it is going to be hard to compare them definitively due to the different mixes of cancer types included in their trials.

Conclusions

I rate HOWL a strong buy based on a number of factors. Firstly, the strength of the pipeline; HOWL has two drugs in trials and the cytokines IL-2 and IL-12 on which WTX-124 and WTX-330 are based have known anti-cancer activity. The WTX-613 collaboration with JAZZ is a major plus also, since it adds additional catalysts to the calendar and potential milestone payments. Secondly, HOWL has plenty of cash and won't be forced to raise soon in what is still a pretty tough market for biotech and has been the past couple of years. Lastly HOWL trades with a market cap of $83.3M, so is well below cash despite the fact the company is now within about six months of a major clinical readout.

The risks of any long in HOWL are several fold, a few of which I'll mention here. Firstly, delays in recruiting and treating patients in their clinical trials could delay readouts while cash is still being burned, causing the stock to trade down. Secondly, an unexpected toxicity issue with any of HOWL's drugs, regardless of whether it leads to a clinical hold, could cause the stock to trade down. Lastly, even if HOWL reports results on time, the results themselves could underwhelm in terms of efficacy or underwhelm relative to competitors and the stock could sell off.

