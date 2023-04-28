Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Werewolf Therapeutics: A Clinical Stage Biotech On The Hunt For Results In 2023

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.83K Followers

Summary

  • HOWL is in the clinic with both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and is set to report initial data from the phase 1 trial of WTX-124 in Q4'23.
  • HOWL's partner JAZZ should file an Investigational New Drug Application for WTX-613 in 2023 and then enter the clinic, which could trigger a milestone to HOWL.
  • WTX-330 is about five months behind WTX-124, so might not produce data until H1'24.
  • HOWL estimates it has enough cash to last until at least Q4'24, having extended its previous guidance for cash runway (Q2'24) by two quarters.

Relaxing canadian timberwolves

Andyworks/E+ via Getty Images

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) completed its IPO at $16 per share in May 2021, but it is now down over 85% from that level. Two of HOWL's pipeline members are now in clinical trials and we should see some data

Chart
Data by YCharts

Werewolf Therapeutics Indukine cytokine

Figure 2: Structural components of an Indukine. TME refers to tumor microenvironment. (HOWL Corporate Presentation, April 2023.)

Werewolf therapeutics (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HOWL' title='Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.'>HOWL</a>) pipeline

Figure 3: HOWL's pipeline. (HOWL Corporate Presentation, April 2023.)

WTX-124 phase 1/1b trial design.

Figure 4: Design of HOWL's WTX-124 phase 1/1b study. (HOWL WTX-124 study poster presented at American Association of Cancer Research conference, April 2023.)

MDNA11 mechanism of action

Figure 5: Potential impacts of IL-2 receptor signaling at alpha subunit-containing and non-alpha subunit-containing IL-2 receptors. (MDNA pipeline page.)

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.83K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.