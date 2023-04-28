z1b

For investors with a long investment horizon, hard-hit financial and mREIT-focused ETFs, like the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD), present a solid buying opportunity. The effects of the Fed's policies, slowing economic growth, and declining earnings potential appear to have already been priced into share performance over the last twelve months in my view. Furthermore, its double-digit dividend yield would significantly boost total returns and encourage investors to hold the ETF for the long term while waiting for a solid price recovery.

The Damage Is Done

While the broader market index and technology stocks made a strong comeback in early 2023, the financial sector and mREITs are still struggling to stay afloat. Accordingly, it might be wise to act on Warren Buffett's wisdom of "being greedy when people are fearful" and seize the opportunity to buy KBWD at a lower price. The opportunity appears appealing because I think the damage has already been done and there isn't much more to go.

Housing Affordability Index (fred.stlouisfed)

The mortgage affordability index, for example, has improved slightly as mortgage rates have fallen significantly since the beginning of the year, falling nearly a percentage point from their peak of 7.1% in late October. Furthermore, the recent drop in housing prices has enticed new buyers to take advantage of bargains. Mortgage applications for home purchases increased by 3.7% last week, while refinancing applications increased by 2%. In February, the total number of existing-home sales jumped by 14.5%, the highest increase in the previous two years. Existing home sales fell slightly in March compared to February, while new home sales increased by 9.6%. Housing starts totaled 1.42 million in March, exceeding the consensus estimate of 1.40 million.

Next week, the Fed's representatives are anticipated to meet to decide on its rate hike strategy. Although many think that this could be the final rate increase in this cycle, challenges in the banking industry have reduced the likelihood of another rate hike. The pause in the rate hike policy makes sense because regional banks have struggled to collect low-cost deposits. Many firms, including Goldman Sachs (GS), believe the stress in the banking sector was equivalent to a quarter- or half-point increase in rates. Whatever happens, the biggest selloff appears to be behind us. As a result, now may be an excellent time to capitalize on the recent decline in mREIT stocks.

The financial sector, on the other hand, has been the worst performer since the beginning of this year. Things, however, are not as bad as they appear. Only a few industries, such as regional banks, are putting pressure on the entire sector. Large banks have remained stable and profitable. For example, the revenue and profits of the largest banks increased year over year in the first quarter of 2023. JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) first-quarter earnings of $12.6 billion represent a stunning 52% increase over the same period in 2022. Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and PNC Financial (PNC) also reported billions of dollars in profits. Despite the fact that deposits fell at large and local banks in the first two months of the first quarter of 2023, the banks started launching high-yielding products and offering higher rates on deposits to attract individuals and institutions. For instance, Fulton Financial (FULT) reported an increase of $600 million in deposits during the first quarter compared to the previous quarter as a result of the addition of brokerage deposits and higher rates on other products.

Why Consider Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF?

KBWD's sector exposure (Seeking Alpha)

One of the best ETFs to take advantage of a buying opportunity in both troubled financials and mortgage REITs seems to be the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. 56% of KBWD's portfolio is made up of financial stocks, and 43% of the portfolio belongs to mortgage REITs, with a primary focus on owning stakes in high-yielding businesses. High-yielding business development companies make up a sizable portion of its financial stock holdings. Consumer finance and asset management companies are also listed among its financial holdings. Struggling regional banks account for a small portion of KBWD's total holdings.

KBWD's price chart (Seeking Alpha)

KBWD's shares have lost more than 20% of their value in the last year and are currently trading near a 52-week low of $14. The ETF, in my view, has a limited downside because the impact of the Fed's rate hikes, broader economic conditions, lower earnings forecasts, and dividend cuts have likely already been priced in. For example, early this year, the majority of its mortgage REITs have already cut their dividends and earnings outlook for 2023. ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), the largest holding in KBWD's portfolio, has lost around 13% of its share price value so far in 2023 after it slashed its dividend by 20% at the beginning of this year. On the positive side, a number of mortgage REITs reported first-quarter earnings that were higher than expected. ARMOUR Residential and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) topped first-quarter estimates with a strong liquidity position to face a challenging environment. Additionally, according to earnings projections, mortgage REITs will probably resume positive growth in 2024.

Following mREITs, the business development industry accounts for the majority of its portfolio holdings. A record level of investment income and returns were produced by BDCs in 2022, and market dynamics indicate that this trend will likely continue in 2023. This is because middle-market businesses have been forced to look at alternative financing sources, like BDCs, due to strict lending policies from traditional banks. Furthermore, the floating nature of their investment portfolios, strict underwriting policies, and fixed-rate loans have contributed to higher investment income and lower credit risk. Read my article "BIZD: BDCs Standing Tall Against Headwinds" for more information on business development companies.

A Dividend Factor

The dividend is one of the crucial considerations when deciding whether to purchase the dip in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The ETF has a dividend yield of 12% and has increased its monthly dividend for the past four months in a row. With the most recent increase, the monthly dividend now stands at $0.1539 per share, the highest level in the past two years. Despite dividend cuts from mREITs, the dividend increase from the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF highlights a strong performance of business development companies and other financial holdings. As previously stated, business development is one of the fastest-growing industries in the financial sector, benefiting from higher interest rates and tighter lending from traditional lenders. For example, KBWD's seventh-largest stock holding, TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), paid a record $1.55 per share in dividends in 2022. It increased the dividend for the first quarter of 2023 by 8% from the previous quarter and by 11% from a year ago due to the strength of the earnings. In addition to its forecasted record earnings in 2023, its spillover income of $22.5 million, or $0.64 per share, is sufficient to support future regular and supplemental dividends. Similarly, 15%-yielding Trinity Capital (TRIN) not only raised quarterly dividends in every quarter of 2022, but it also announced a special dividend of $0.15 per share in each quarter. The business development company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.2% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter, continuing the trend of dividend growth. You can read my article titled "BDCs: Trinity Looks Attractive Than TriplePoint Venture Growth" to learn more about Trinity and TriplePoint.

Following dividend cuts, mREITs also appear to be in a position to maintain their existing dividends, with no further cuts expected in 2023. For example, ARMOUR's distributable earnings available to common stockholders of $0.27 per common share fully cover its $0.08 monthly dividend and $0.24 quarterly dividend. According to the estimates, the company's earnings will fall in the mid-single digits in 2023 before increasing again in 2024. Similarly, Annaly Capital Management's earnings of $0.81 per share were significantly higher than the $0.65 per share quarterly dividend.

Conclusion

For financial and mortgage REITs, the worst is over because the effects of difficult conditions have already been reflected in their stock prices. Recent data and future market dynamics support the argument that these troubled sectors have bottomed or are close to it, with little downside remaining. History also demonstrates that investing in undervalued stocks and ETFs during downturns can result in significant long-term gains. KBWD's high dividend yield should also encourage investors to hold it for the long term and wait for a solid recovery.