KBWD: Buy The Dip As The Worst Is Likely Over

Komal Sarwar
Summary

  • Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF is presenting an attractive buying opportunity after the price collapse.
  • I believe the worst is over because the effects of bad events have already been felt by financial and mREIT stock prices.
  • The market dynamics suggest that the troubled sectors are likely to stabilize in the second half and recover sharply in 2024.
  • KBWD's double-digit dividend yield makes it an attractive option to hold for the long term.

For investors with a long investment horizon, hard-hit financial and mREIT-focused ETFs, like the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD), present a solid buying opportunity. The effects of the Fed's policies, slowing economic growth, and declining earnings potential appear

Housing Affordability Index

Housing Affordability Index (fred.stlouisfed)

KBWD's Sector Exposure

KBWD's sector exposure (Seeking Alpha)

KBWD's price chart

KBWD's price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Komal Sarwar
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

