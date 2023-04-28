KSChong/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) sells contact center software and related services to organizations worldwide.

Top line revenue and gross profit continue to grow, but operating profits remain elusive.

Given management's tepid 2023 revenue growth guidance, until I see further progress toward operating breakeven while achieving its minimal growth expectations, I'm on Hold for LVOX.

LiveVox Overview

San Francisco, California-based LiveVox provides cloud-based contact center software to help businesses improve their customer service agent performance and increase customer and prospect satisfaction.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer John DiLullo, who has been with the firm since November 2022 and was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Forcepoint and CEO at Lastline.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Contact center CRM

Virtual agents & chatbots

APIs

Compliance & security suite.

LiveVox acquires customers via its direct sales and marketing efforts, through resellers and partners and through referrals.

LiveVox's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global contact center software market was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $156 billion by 2030.

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The main driver for this expected growth are increasing adoption of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions to achieve better business continuity.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. contact center software market, by solution, through 2030:

U.S. Contact Center Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

8X8

Ameyo

Amtelco

Aspect Software

Avoxi

Cisco Systems

Enghouse Interactive

Five9

Genesys

Microsoft

NEC

Nice

SAP SE

Talkdesk

Twilio

UiPath

Unify

VCC Live.

LiveVox's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower more recently:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have been reduced recently:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Operating leverage by quarter has improved in recent quarters:

Operating Leverage (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative but have made progress toward breakeven:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, LVOX's stock price has fallen 6.56% vs. that of NICE Ltd.'s (NICE) drop of 2.72%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $68.9 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $54.6 million in total debt, of which $1.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $24.7 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $0.9 million. The company paid $12.2 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For LiveVox

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 1.9 Enterprise Value/EBITDA NM Price/Sales 1.9 Revenue Growth Rate 14.1% Net Income Margin -27.6% EBITDA % -19.9% Market Capitalization $265,440,000 Enterprise Value $256,390,000 Operating Cash Flow -$23,820,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.41 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

LVOX's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (5.8%) as of Q4 2022's results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 14.1% EBITDA % -19.9% Total -5.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On LiveVox

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the growth in excess usage billings for its core vertical of finance, credit and collections.

In January, the company reduced headcount by about 16% as it seeks to better match its cost structures with its revenue outlook.

The firm's net retention rate rose from 105% in 2021 to 113%, indicating better product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.

Total revenue for Q4 2022 rose 11.9% year-over-year and gross profit margin an impressive eleven percentage points.

SG&A as a percentage of revenue dropped eight percentage points and loss per share also was reduced.

Looking ahead, management expects 2023 revenue to grow by 7% at the midpoint of the range and adjusted EBITDA to be $4.5 million.

The company's financial position is moderately acceptable, with plenty of cash and liquidity but management needs to do more to reduce its operating cash loss as it only has about three years' worth of runway based on trailing twelve-month cash burn metrics.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing LiveVox Holdings, Inc. stock at an EV/Sales multiple of around 1.9x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is an increasingly likely recession later in 2023, which may accelerate new customer discounting, lengthen sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth results.

A potential upside catalyst to LiveVox Holdings, Inc. stock could include better-than-expected uptake of its Release 19, which management is opening to Europe.

However, international expansion tends to be expensive, and the European region has ongoing economic growth issues facing it.

So, while it sounds great to tout "international expansion" like it's some blue-sky free-for-all, executing in a cost-effective manner against entrenched competitors in an expensive market will be a challenge for a company that is still trying to achieve operating breakeven.

Given management's tepid 2023 revenue growth guidance, until I see further progress toward operating breakeven while achieving its minimal growth expectations, I'm on Hold for LiveVox Holdings, Inc.