LiveVox Holdings Guides To Slow Revenue Growth In Uncertain 2023
Summary
- LiveVox Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based contact center software and related services to organizations worldwide.
- The firm has produced revenue and impressive gross profit growth and reduced headcount recently.
- However, a tepid revenue guidance for 2023 and continued operating losses leave me on Hold for LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
A Quick Take On LiveVox
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) sells contact center software and related services to organizations worldwide.
Top line revenue and gross profit continue to grow, but operating profits remain elusive.
Given management's tepid 2023 revenue growth guidance, until I see further progress toward operating breakeven while achieving its minimal growth expectations, I'm on Hold for LVOX.
LiveVox Overview
San Francisco, California-based LiveVox provides cloud-based contact center software to help businesses improve their customer service agent performance and increase customer and prospect satisfaction.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer John DiLullo, who has been with the firm since November 2022 and was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Forcepoint and CEO at Lastline.
The company's primary offerings include the following:
Contact center CRM
Virtual agents & chatbots
APIs
Compliance & security suite.
LiveVox acquires customers via its direct sales and marketing efforts, through resellers and partners and through referrals.
LiveVox's Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global contact center software market was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $156 billion by 2030.
This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The main driver for this expected growth are increasing adoption of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions to achieve better business continuity.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. contact center software market, by solution, through 2030:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
8X8
Ameyo
Amtelco
Aspect Software
Avoxi
Cisco Systems
Enghouse Interactive
Five9
Genesys
Microsoft
NEC
Nice
SAP SE
Talkdesk
Twilio
UiPath
Unify
VCC Live.
LiveVox's Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower more recently:
Operating losses by quarter have been reduced recently:
Operating leverage by quarter has improved in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative but have made progress toward breakeven:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, LVOX's stock price has fallen 6.56% vs. that of NICE Ltd.'s (NICE) drop of 2.72%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $68.9 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $54.6 million in total debt, of which $1.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $24.7 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $0.9 million. The company paid $12.2 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For LiveVox
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
1.9
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price/Sales
|
1.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
14.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-27.6%
|
EBITDA %
|
-19.9%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$265,440,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$256,390,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$23,820,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.41
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
LVOX's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (5.8%) as of Q4 2022's results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
14.1%
|
EBITDA %
|
-19.9%
|
Total
|
-5.8%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On LiveVox
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the growth in excess usage billings for its core vertical of finance, credit and collections.
In January, the company reduced headcount by about 16% as it seeks to better match its cost structures with its revenue outlook.
The firm's net retention rate rose from 105% in 2021 to 113%, indicating better product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.
Total revenue for Q4 2022 rose 11.9% year-over-year and gross profit margin an impressive eleven percentage points.
SG&A as a percentage of revenue dropped eight percentage points and loss per share also was reduced.
Looking ahead, management expects 2023 revenue to grow by 7% at the midpoint of the range and adjusted EBITDA to be $4.5 million.
The company's financial position is moderately acceptable, with plenty of cash and liquidity but management needs to do more to reduce its operating cash loss as it only has about three years' worth of runway based on trailing twelve-month cash burn metrics.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing LiveVox Holdings, Inc. stock at an EV/Sales multiple of around 1.9x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is an increasingly likely recession later in 2023, which may accelerate new customer discounting, lengthen sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth results.
A potential upside catalyst to LiveVox Holdings, Inc. stock could include better-than-expected uptake of its Release 19, which management is opening to Europe.
However, international expansion tends to be expensive, and the European region has ongoing economic growth issues facing it.
So, while it sounds great to tout "international expansion" like it's some blue-sky free-for-all, executing in a cost-effective manner against entrenched competitors in an expensive market will be a challenge for a company that is still trying to achieve operating breakeven.
Given management's tepid 2023 revenue growth guidance, until I see further progress toward operating breakeven while achieving its minimal growth expectations, I'm on Hold for LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
