Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Phillips - Chief Executive Officer

Jude Beres - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Phillips

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning, and welcome to Universal Logistics Holdings 2023 first quarter earnings call. I'd like to start off by recognizing the incredible efforts of Universal's over 10,000 associates who worked so hard to make our organization best-in-class provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions.

Although, a challenging comparison to 2022, the first quarter of 2023 was Universal's next best first quarter financial performance on record. Anchored by the results of our contract logistics segment, I'm pleased with our overall performance despite the significant headwinds we faced in our transactional transportation services.

The transportation and logistics community saw a first quarter ramp in inventory destocking, excess truck capacity and low demand for consumer goods. While we

