Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Roper - General Counsel

Colin Connolly - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Hickson - Executive Vice President of Operations

Gregg Adzema - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Anthony Powell - Barclays

John Kim - BMO Capital

Dylan Burzynski - Green Street

Camille Bonnel - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Pamela Roper, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Pamela Roper

Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to Cousins Properties first quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operations; and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial Officer. The press release and supplemental package were distributed yesterday afternoon as well as furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available through the quarterly disclosures and supplemental SEC information links on the Investor Relations page of our Web site, www.cousins.com. Please be aware that certain matters discussed today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. The company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The full declaration regarding forward-looking statements is available in the supplemental package posted yesterday

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.