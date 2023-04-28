Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 3:28 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jake Spiering - General Manager, IR.

Mike Wirth - Chairman and CEO

Pierre Breber - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Sam Margolin - Wolfe Research

John Royall - JPMorgan

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Chevron's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to General Manager of Investor Relations of Chevron Corporation, Mr. Jake Spiering, please go ahead.

Jake Spiering

Thank you, Katie. Welcome to Chevron's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. I’m Jake Spiering, General Manager of Investor Relations. Our Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth, and CFO, Pierre Breber, are on the call with me. We will refer to the slides and prepared remarks that are available on Chevron’s website

Before we begin, please be reminded that this presentation contains estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary statement on Slide 2.

Now, I will turn it over to Mike.

Mike Wirth

Chevron delivered strong financial results again last quarter, the seventh consecutive quarter with return on capital employed greater than 12%. This enabled another record for cash returned to shareholders while maintaining a very strong balance sheet.

Since our investor day two months ago, we’ve remained

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.