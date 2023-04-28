Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claus Jensen - Head, IR

Carsten Egeriis - CEO

Stephan Engels - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jakob Brink - Nordea Markets

Jan Gjerland - ABG

Martin Birk - Carnegie Investment Bank

Alexander Demetriou - Crédit Suisse

Claus Jensen

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the conference call for Danske Bank's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Claus Jensen, and I'm Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels. We aim to keep this presentation to around 30 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session, as usual. Afterwards, feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions. I will hand you over to Carsten, Slide 1, please.

Carsten Egeriis

Thanks, Claus. And I would also like to welcome you to our conference call for the financial report for the first quarter. There is no doubt that we have overall had a good start to the year. Despite the elevated level of global uncertainty, our customers have been able to navigate well in this environment, and we've seen good activity in many areas of our business.

A key observation in the first 3 months has been a high degree of variation among economist views on what direction the global and local economies will take. Earlier forecasts of a broad recession scenario have softened and despite central banks continuing to be in tightening mode given the underlying inflationary pressure. Despite a small increase in bankruptcies for specific sectors, employment continues to be strong and consumption is also holding up well backed by solid liquidity positions

