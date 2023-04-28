Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 3:36 PM ETAB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY), ELRXF
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonas Samuelson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Therese Friberg – Chief Financial Officer

Sophie Arnius – Head-Investor Relations

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon – Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Kukhnin – Credit Suisse

James Moore – Redburn

Björn Enarson – Danske Bank

Gustav Hageus – SEB

David Macgregor – Longbow Research

Martin Wilkie – Citi

Akash Gupta – JPMorgan

Johan Eliason – KeplerCheuvreux

Olof Cederholm – ABGSC

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning. My name is Jonas Samuelson and a warm welcome to Electrolux First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. With me today, as usual have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of Investor Relations, Sophie Arnius. And we also have with us today Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, our Chief Commercial Officer, who many of you have met both in this role and previously as the CFO of Electrolux. So welcome Anna. She will be with us in these calls going forward. Before we start, I'd like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

So let's look at our performance in the first quarter of 2023. We had organic sales growth in the quarter, partly as a consequence of strong price carryover despite continued soft demand driven by inflation and higher interest rates in key markets. In North America and Latin America, we increased volumes and gained market shares supported by new competitive product ranges and improved product availability. For the whole group, volumes however declined. We're also – and we also benefited from solid aftermarket sales growth, taking us one step closer to our target of 10% of total group sales in 2025.

EBIT improved sequentially, although still declining compared to last

