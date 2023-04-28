Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SPY: 'Sell In May' Should Work Again This Year

Apr. 28, 2023 4:39 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SPY1 Comment
Summary

  • The YTD return of the S&P 500 through April 26th was 5.13%, and the top 8 FAANG+MNT stocks contributed 5.57% to the overall return.
  • The stock market has been rallying because investors aren't worried about inflation, which means the Federal Reserve would not have to raise interest rates, in my view.
  • However, the odds of another Fed hike have increased to almost 90% in the last week or so, which is a shift from a month ago.
  • The only time stocks had negative returns was during a period when the ISM index was below 50 and declining. Currently, the ISM index is below 50 and declining.
  • Tech is now as expensive as it was before liquidity issues, earnings declines, and a shift to money market funds. I see a clear bear-case set-up right now in the SPY.
Intro & Thesis

Events in the markets always move quickly - especially against the backdrop of a rather important reporting season, which so far is going exactly as priced in by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) (

Chart
Data by YCharts

