Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 3:40 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Johns - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Brinker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Scott - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Bohn - Chief Development Officer

Tom Klaritch - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Carrol - RBC Capital Markets

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Michael Griffin - Citi

Steve Valiquette - Barclays

Connor Siversky - Wells Fargo Securities

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Josh Dennerlein - BOA

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Healthpeak Properties, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Johns, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Johns

Welcome to Healthpeak's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Today's conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

A discussion of risks and risk factors is included in our press release and detailed in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements. Certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. In an exhibit of the 8-K furnished with the SEC yesterday, we have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. The exhibit is also available on our website at healthpeak.com.

I will turn the call over

Comments

