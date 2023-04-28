Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stocks Finish April Higher, Impressive Earnings Boost Large Caps, VB Small-Cap ETF Lags

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 turned in a modestly positive April, with gains coming in the last few sessions.
  • Small caps, meanwhile, are mired in a stubborn range that now dates back more than a year.
  • I see long-term value in domestic smalls but recognize two key price levels that will likely matter in the near term.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

We weren't sure there for a while, but the S&P 500 managed to live up to the April hype. Stocks often rally in the first month of the second quarter, according to countless seasonal studies, but large-cap U.S. equities were threatening to finish

Large Caps Higher, Small Caps Lower In April

StockCharts.com

Improving Q1 S&P 500 EPS Forecasts

FactSet

86% Chance of a Rate Hike on May 3

CME FedWatch Tool

Big Week of Economic Data

BofA Global Research

Another Major Week of Earnings On Tap

Wall Street Horizon

VIX: Nearly The Lowest Weekly Settle Since February 2020

TradingView

Crude Oil: Lower From the Post-OPEC Bounce

TradingView

Three Popular Small Cap Funds Last 3 Years: IJR Best, IWM Worst

StockCharts.com

Small Caps Vs. Large Caps: Nearing 13-Year Lows

StockCharts.com

Large Caps +12% Vs. Small Caps Last 2 Months

StockCharts.com

Increasing Valuation Differences By Market Cap

Yardeni.com

VB: Waning Long-Term Momentum, Persistent Trading Range

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.39K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VB, AGG, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.