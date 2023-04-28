Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Covestro AG (CVVTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ronald Koehler - Head, Investor Relations

Markus Steilemann - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Toepfer - Chief Financial Officer

Carsten Intveen - Investor Relations, Director

Conference Call Participants

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Markus Mayer - Baader Bank

Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs

Charlie Webb - Morgan Stanley

Jaideep Pandya - Onfield Research

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Ronald Koehler

Welcome to the Covestro Earnings Call on Q1 2023 Results. The company is represented by Markus Steilemann, CEO; and Thomas Toepfer, CFO. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] You will find the quarterly statement and earnings call presentation on our IR website. I assume you have read the safe harbor statement.

With that, I would now like to turn the conference over to Markus.

Markus Steilemann

Thank you, Ronald, and hello and warm welcome also from my side to the results of our first quarter. Today we published our Q1 details after we had pre-released the headline figures two weeks ago.

Sales were down by 20% compared to last year to EUR3.7 billion, clearly indicating the global demand crisis we are currently facing. Against this trend, we achieved the first quarter EBITDA of EUR286 million, clearly beating the guidance of EUR100 million to EUR150 million given in early March. Free operating cash flow was also better than expected by us, despite the usual seasonal working capital buildup.

After positive trend in EBITDA during the first quarter and improved visibility going forward, we are now returning to a quantitative guidance for full year 2023 with a refined range for our financial KPIs.

Finally, as you recall, in

