Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Hawaiian: High-Yield Stock With Room For Growth

Apr. 28, 2023 5:04 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • First Hawaiian, Inc. is a regional bank serving Hawaii, and it is being taken down with the sector.
  • However, tourism remains strong, and Hawaii's economy is firing.
  • Concerns over commercial loans and a run on bank deposits appear to be overblown.
  • While First Hawaiian, Inc. margins have peaked, a 5.5% yield pays you to wait for a rebound.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, BAD BEAT Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Clouds hovering above lush green hawaiian mountain range in golden sunset light

Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a regional bank stock serving Hawaiian consumers and businesses. It is another specialized regional bank that we believe is well-insulated from the recent banking chaos. First Hawaiian stock, like so many

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up this month

This is the last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise.

Image result for prices raised

Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades.

  • You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week
  • Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis
  • Start winning today

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR JOURNEY

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.73K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.