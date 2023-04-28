Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Will They Win The ETF Case? And When?

Rational Expectations
Summary

  • I see 19% weighted average return to GBTC from a legal opinion that could come by the summer.
  • Conversion to an ETF could close the current 40% discount to NAV almost overnight.
  • However, there is still a good chance the SEC prevails or that the legal process is delayed into 2024-25.
  • Though not without risk, this is an interesting opportunity uncorrelated with broader markets.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) holds Bitcoin for investors in its trust. It trades at a significant discount to NAV, as today it's a relatively high fee and complex way to own Bitcoin, and currently there's no way to close the discount. However, Grayscale

SEC commission votes

Peirce disagrees with other SEC commissioners (SEC commission votes: https://www.sec.gov/about/commission-votes/2022/commission-votes-2022-06.xml)

GBTC legal outcomes

Potential case outcomes (Author's analysis)

Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. Crypto investments are extremely risky and arguably have zero intrinsic value creating the risk of total loss. Author's holdings may be updated without notice. Seek investment and tax advice before any investment decision. Investing involves risk of total loss of capital. Write up may contain errors or inaccuracies and will not be updated.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

