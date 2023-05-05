Thomas De Wever/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I suspect everyone reading this article will have a roof over their head when they go to sleep tonight. Some of us actually own that roof, not the bank or landlord! The point being, unlike some investments, there is an actual human need for the product owned by Residential REITs. Here I review a new entry in the Residential ETF universe: Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS). I see the HAUS ETF as worth keeping an eye on for investors looking for an actively managed REIT ETF. For now, it is a Hold.

Why Residential Housing Now?

There are basic Econ 101 reasons: supply & demand factors, as the next set of charts illustrate.

realtor.com: housing numbers

The shortage of houses in the US has been growing steadily since the 2008-09 GFC. A sub-issue is that the construction in entry-level homes (<1400sqft) continues to fall. Both factors push up housing prices, thus increasing the demand for rentals, as down payments and monthly mortgage payments leave more potential buyers on the sidelines.

realtor.com: vacancy rates

That construction imbalance is also reflected in the declining vacancy rates. This shrinking supply is pushing up home prices and rents! Another issue is the number of homes available for first-time buyers.

Armada ETF Advisors

To be balanced, not everyone agrees there is a shortage. Their contention is based on declining "family" formation, less immigration, and high student debt forcing graduates to live with their parents longer.

Who Is Armada ETF Advisors?

When I cover a fund from a manager that is new to me, I like to provide some insight into their process. Armada ETF Advisors is a privately held company based in Connecticut that specializes in Residential Real Estate investments. In February of 2022, they launched their first ETF, the Residential REIT Income ETF, which this article reviews. Armada itself started the prior year. Along with their internal investment staff, their advisory board has three industry experts.

Residential REIT Income ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive their revenue from ownership and/or management of residential properties. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Residential REITs. The remainder of the fund’s net assets typically will be invested in U.S. real estate-related securities. HAUS started on 2/28/22.

HAUS has $4.5m in AUM and comes with 60bps in fees, about average for an actively managed ETF. The TTM yield is 2.2%.

HAUS Holdings Review

I will start with this chart that shows the selection process used by the managers of the ETF.

Armada ETF Advisors

HAUS currently holds 25 REITs, classified into these sub-sectors by Seeking Alpha, except for TCN:

HAUS & Seekingalpha; compiled by Author

Armada classifies these in more detail, and the next table shows that shifts have been little since last summer.

REITs Sector 7/31/22 1/31/23 Apartments 69.2 67.8 Health Care 12.9 13.5 Manufactured Housing 11.4 9.5 Diversified 3.8 4.5 Cash/Other 1.5 2.1 RE Management .4 1.6 Offices .8 1.0 Click to enlarge

Complete Holdings List

armadaetfs.com; compiled by Author

HAUS Distribution Review

seekingalpha.com HAUS DVDs

The HAUS ETF is too new for Seeking Alpha to grade this factor.

Return And Risk Review

I included the Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI), which started in January of 2022, and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) as comparable ETFs; IJH as a good market-cap reference ETF.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Both REIT ETFs trailed the Mid-Cap ETF by a wide margin, something I think investors would expect when both interest rates in general and mortgage rates specifically reached decades-high levels. HAUS has started out better than RESI over their brief histories.

Portfolio Strategy

There are plenty of residential REITs to pick from and numerous services on Seeking Alpha, including the Market Place I write for, Hoya Capital Income Builder, which covers individual REITs and other ETFs like HAUS on a regular basis. A sample of some of the popular or closely related ones are shown in the next chart.

Seekingalpha.com Charting

These are all multi-family residential REITs with data going back to 1998. Picking the right REIT made a large difference in the CAGR generated. Of course, the 25 REITs held by HAUS are others that can be reviewed and provide options in the various residential housing market sector.

Final Thoughts

I like the fact that the managers at HAUS have the ability to adjust their holdings independently of an index's composition and have a 3-person outside Board of experts to aid in that selection and weighting process. I also like the weighting currently in multi-family housing, as opposed to single-family, as apartment rents can usually adjust annually to inflation and demand pressures, and I believe more rapidly than single-family rents. The growing focus in ETFs with exposure away from the coasts is a definite plus as the country's population moves south and out of the cold or high-tax states that dominate the West Coast and upper East Coast of the US.

While inflation is coming down, it seems to be stuck above 5%. The recent banking crisis is adding to uncertainty as to what the FOMC will do with interest rates, though expectations are we should see the peak this summer.

This to me translates into a Hold rating for HAUS currently but a buying opportunity more so when the FOMC says "no more".