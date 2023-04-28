Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Outlook Therapeutics: August PDUFA For Wet AMD Blockbuster

Apr. 28, 2023 5:58 PM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.92K Followers

Summary

  • Oncobiologics, born in pursuit of oncology biosimilars, dramatically shifted its outlook, appropriately rechristening itself as Outlook Pharmaceuticals.
  • Outlook has set its sights full bore on treatment of retinal diseases.
  • Wet AMD is a multi-blockbuster market in which an FDA-approved Avastin could score big.
  • Meager liquidity poses a steep challenge for Outlook even if it gets FDA approval to market its Wet AMD therapy.

August 29 on the calendar. Cyanite colored icon. Light blue background. 3d illustration, 3d rendering.

Igor Miller/iStock via Getty Images

This is my first look at Outlook Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OTLK). It has exciting times ahead with its upcoming PDUFA set for 08/29/2023. In this article I briefly address its early path which helps to understand its

Oncobiologics prospectus pipeline

sec.gov

The Majority of New Patient Starts are Off-Label Bevacizumab

ir.outlooktherapeutics.com

LYTENAV Pricing Opportunity

ir.outlooktherapeutics.com

outlook launch slide

seekingalpha.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.92K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OTLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.