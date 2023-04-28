Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

As highlighted when Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) completed the IPO process late last year, MBLY stock then was more than priced for perfection. Such stocks face major downside risk when the business doesn't hit financial targets, and the current volatile auto manufacturing sector was the trigger for the stock collapse this week. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock due to the stretched valuation.

Growth Slowdown

Mobileye entered the Q1'23 results with a market cap at $35 billion and revenue targets of $2.25 billion for the year. The ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) company spun out from Intel Corporation (INTC) reported Q1 2023 results that beat estimates, with revenues growing 16% as follows:

So, even before Mobileye ran into problems, MBLY stock was trading at 15x 2023 sales targets while the company only reported revenue growth of 16% to start the year. The chip company has a massive ADAS order pipeline to warrant excitement in the stock, but investors were being far too aggressive considering the economy.

Heading into this year, Mobileye had a forecasted ADAS pipeline of $17.3 billion through 2030 based on existing design wins. The company obtained $6.7 billion worth of revenue pipeline in 2022 alone while only reporting revenues of $1.9 billion.

In essence, the book-to-bill ratio was in the 3.5x level, warranting a premium valuation. As more and more advanced technologies are implemented in cars, Mobileye is set to benefit, but future sales aren't guaranteed.

The ADAS company earned an ASP of $53.90 per EyeQ chip during the quarter, up from $51.00 in the prior Q1. Mobileye has already forecast a doubling of the upfront price of the EyeQ SoC, with the cloud-enhancing ADAS offering both a front-facing camera plus REM mapping.

The company is set to both ramp volumes and expand further into software services offering additional content value from each vehicle running Mobileye products. Unfortunately, though, the company had to cut 2023 sales targets due to a Chinese customer failing to meet sales targets reducing the revenues for SuperVision sales.

Zeekr has apparently failed to meet sales targets, causing Mobileye to cut the revenue targets for the year. The primary impacts have been the reduction of electric vehicle ("EV") subsidies in China and a more competitively priced Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

The market likes Mobileye in part due to the profitable business. A lot of the Lidar and auto tech companies that went public in the last couple of years still rely on large order books with limited current revenues and negative cash flows stressing the balance sheet.

Mobileye still forecasts the company producing 2023 adjusted operating income topping $550 million. As well, the chip company has a cash balance of $1.2 billion providing a cushion to invest in the great opportunity ahead and adverting the risks of other auto tech plays looking at potential dilutive capital raises, if the auto market doesn't quickly move towards autonomous driving.

Priced For Perfection

Mobileye Global Inc. now targets 2023 revenues of $2.07 to $2.11 billion, down about $150 million from prior estimates. More importantly, analysts had forecast revenues growing 20% YoY to $2.25 billion while the current internal estimate is for growth to dip towards 10%.

The company now forecasts limited growth for 2023, though Mobileye forecasts the business generates in excess of the $6.7 billion in design wins from 2022. The long-term story still remains ultra bullish, but Mobileye Global Inc. stock is still priced for perfection considering the 19% dip in the stock only slightly tops the 10% cut to revenues.

The stock has already rebounded to a $30 billion market cap, with revenues only targeted in the $2.1 billion range for 2023. Mobileye still trades at 14x sales targets for the year, and the company isn't generating the forecasted growth when splitting from Intel.

As well, investors need to remember Mobileye has sales topping $2 billion already, meaning the company will struggle to hit the 30% to 40% growth rates typically necessary for the stock to top 10x sales valuation multiples, much less 15x multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Mobileye Global Inc. has a promising business lined up as auto OEMs increasingly implement advanced safety tools for vehicles. The company should see sales expand over the next decade, but unfortunately, Mobileye Global Inc. stock is already priced for years of growth ahead while Mobileye is struggling to even produce 10% growth now.

Investors should avoid Mobileye Global Inc. stock until a dip occurs or Mobileye grows into the current valuation over the next few years.