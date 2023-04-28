Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Barry Ray - Chief Financial Officer

Chip Reeves - Chief Executive Officer

Len Devaisher - President and Chief Operating Officer

Gary Sims - Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Barry Ray, Chief Financial Officer of MidWestOne Financial Group.

Barry Ray

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your participation in our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me here on the call are Chip Reeves, our Chief Executive Officer; and Len Devaisher, our President and Chief Operating Officer. Following the conclusion of today’s conference, a replay of this call will be available on our website. Additionally, a slide deck to complement today’s presentation is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone on the call that this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations and business of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Forward-looking statements generally include words such as believes, expects, anticipates and other similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are interest rates, changes in the mix of the company’s business, competitive pressures, general economic conditions and the risk factors detailed in the company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.