In February, I concluded that Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was "delivering" on a very soft performance. Shares had seen a huge valuation re-rating over the past year, because the business saw huge operational challenges, but moreover because low interest rates propelled shares to far too high levels in the first place.

The combination of this and real operational weakness made it hard to become upbeat, even as shares were down in half already, with fundamental valuation support still not being visible.

Valuable Information

Morningstar made a huge deal for CBRS in 2019, and ever since has employed M&A to grow the business on top of the organic growth profile of the business. The company has come quite a long way, as 2021 sales advanced to $1.7 billion, with the company posting adjusted earnings of $6.36 per share at the time.

Some of the dealmaking has focused on ESG, notably Sustainalytics, representing a huge (future) growth opportunity. The booming market in 2021 made that shares of Morningstar peak at $350 at the time, granting the company a $15 billion equity valuation with 43 million shares outstanding. This was equal to about 9 times sales and 50 times adjusted earnings, a huge multiple, in fact far too steep for me to see the appeal.

Shares have come down from a high of $350 late in 2021 to the $200 mark in February, predominantly driven by higher interest rates. The company has seen growth throughout 2022, but growth slowed down due to a strong dollar as well as softening end markets (in some areas of the business).

The issue is that margins took a huge beating, as notably higher margin rating and transaction-based based revenue streams were hit by changed market conditions. Fourth quarter revenue growth slowed down to 2%, as full year sales were still up 10% to $1.9 billion. The issue is that full year earnings were down 39% to $3.87 per share, but the profit declines were even more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Moreover, Morningstar, Inc. has racketed up a net debt load of $700 million, the result of M&A activity and share buybacks, pushing up leverage to 2-3 times leverage. Furthermore, the high earnings multiples meant that some buybacks actually become dilutive here, given the incremental interest costs incurred.

At $207 in February, the $8.9 billion equity valuation, and $9.6 billion enterprise valuation, still came in at 5 times sales. The issue is that current earnings power only trends around $2-3 per share, and closer to $6 per share in more normal conditions, still translating into demanding valuation multiples.

While some weakness can be attributed to market conditions, it simply felt as if the company had some operating challenges as well, making me extremely cautious given the still demanding valuation, and making it thus too early to go bottom fishing.

$170 Territory

Since February, shares of Morningstar have shed another 20%, as the move did not surprise me given the discussion above. By the end of April, Morningstar posted first quarter results for 2023. Reported revenues rose 5% to $480 million, with organic revenue growth coming in near 3%.

That is about all the good news, as GAAP margins fell 720 basis points to 5.1% of sales, as interest expenses and some equity method losses translated into a loss of $7.6 million on a GAAP basis, equal to $0.18 per share. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.56 per share, down 60% year-over-year. Net debt rose further to $779 million, not a great situation given the dismal profitability of the firm here.

The lack of progress, and in fact continued pressure on adjusted operating margins, made that shares have taken another leg lower. This is for good reasons, of course, as the company posts adjusted operating earnings at a run rate of just around $2 per share, providing little fundamental support.

Under normal conditions, the company should be able to post sales of around $2 billion and in good times 20% margins should be seen. Such a scenario could yield pre-tax profits of $400 million, or about $300 million after accounting for some interest expenses and taxes. That should work down to earnings close to $7 per share. Even on that metric, the company would still trade at 24 times earnings in a higher interest rate environment, making it hard to become upbeat on the business and its shares here.

That said, there are some moving parts here. The company is suffering from lower transaction-based volumes, but it has some growth engines like PitchBook and Sustainalytics in its product line-up, being completely overshadowed by the headwinds in other areas of the business.

Concluding Remark

Given the fact that Morningstar, Inc. has a few strong elements in its portfolio and historically has been a decent business, with still solid prospects, I am cautious about turning too cautious.

That being said, it still feels as if now is not yet the time to get involved with Morningstar, Inc., as this was already a $150 stock pre-pandemic, making me still cautious to buy the dip just yet here.