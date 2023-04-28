Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Visa Remains More Attractive Than Mastercard Post-Earnings

Apr. 28, 2023
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Visa and Mastercard operate two of the best businesses in the world, as the duopoly responsible for processing most of the world's transactions.
  • Even after decades of market outperformance and high double-digit growth, the companies have plenty of room for growth, as their new services expand and cash usage continues to decline.
  • Based on the companies' P/E ratios, both trade below their historical valuations, and Mastercard trades at a 19.4% premium over Visa.
  • As I expected, their recent quarterly results proved once again the underlying assumption behind Mastercard's premium is wrong, as both Visa and Mastercard grew at a similar 11% pace.
  • I estimate both stocks will provide market-beating returns, and expect Visa to outperform due to its better margins and similar growth prospects.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are international brands, trusted by billions of people to process their payments all over the world. Even after decades of outperformance and impressive high double-digit growth, I believe there's still

Chart
Chart
Comparison graph

Comparison graph

Comparison graph

Financial model graph

Financial Model Graph

Yuval Rotem
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Comments

