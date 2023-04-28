Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Frontline: Spot Rates Pull Back

Apr. 28, 2023 7:06 PM ETFrontline plc (FRO)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
908 Followers

Summary

  • FRO had a huge Q4, but spot rates have been pulling back recently.
  • A re-opening of China and Ukraine-Russia war should still be positive for tanker rates.
  • An aging fleet and low order book bode well a few years out.

Oil/Chemical tanker ship loading in port, Tanker ship under cargo operation logistic import export business and transportation, Aerial view.

AvigatorPhotographer

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has been riding some trends in the oil tanker market, but spot rates have started to cool, which will likely impact its 2H earnings.

Company Profile

FRO owns a fleet of tankers that transport crude oil and

FRO Revenue

6-K

Baltic Dirty Index

Investing.com

Vessel Orderbook

Company Presentation

FRO Valuation Vs Peers

FRO Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Charter Rates

FRO Earnings Release

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
908 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.