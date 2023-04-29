Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Medical Properties Trust Is Not Gonna Take It

Apr. 29, 2023 8:00 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)13 Comments
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Viceroy, being sued for defamation, claims that its statements about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. are opinions and not facts. Therefore, it claims there is no harm. So, the management lawsuit needs to survive these initial legal maneuvers.
  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management posted that tenant results are getting better as the industry recovery proceeds.
  • The Prospect reorganization appears to be proceeding. Should that process continue, then Prospect would again begin paying to aid cash flow.
  • Other major operators appear to have adequate coverage.
  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management will likely repay 2024 debt to give itself the flexibility to deal with the economic environment in the future.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on April 27, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has reported that alleged short seller Viceroy Research LLC, being sued by MPW for defamation and other claims, claimed that their negative statements

Medical Properties Trust Portfolio Financial Strength Recovery Progress

Medical Properties Trust Portfolio Financial Strength Recovery Progress (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Report)

Medical Properties Trust Lease Payments Coverage

Medical Properties Trust Lease Payments Coverage (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Earnings Presentation)

Long Player
18.4K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

