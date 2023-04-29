Ninoon

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on April 27, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has reported that alleged short seller Viceroy Research LLC, being sued by MPW for defamation and other claims, claimed that their negative statements about MPW are opinion. The request for dismissal or that the court has no jurisdiction is pretty typical of early trial maneuvers. Opinions can be very damaging to a business when they are not reasonably grounded in fact, but that does not necessarily mean they are actionable. So, next up is to see if the MPW lawsuit survives the initial legal maneuvering and heads to court. The legal strategy of MPW appears to be to work through the prolonged short attack one entity at a time if that is what it takes.

In the meantime, Medical Properties Trust posted Q1 results that were basically in line with guidance. The dividend appears to be properly covered, while scheduled sales should augment cash flow to give the company some flexibility going forward.

Medical Properties Trust Portfolio Financial Strength Recovery Progress (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Report)

Management clearly took time to report that the portfolio recovery from the challenges of fiscal year 2020 is proceeding as management stated it would. This continuing progress should, in the end, take away an important short seller argument.

Up until now, there has been a largely fear campaign that the industry was mortally wounded (or at least the MPW portfolio was). But as shown above, a very typical cyclical recovery is underway.

Now there have been a few casualties like Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., where a reorganization is underway. But that happens in any cycle. The key to the success of the business is the long-term gains and losses from situations like this either largely offset or lead to some gains. Along with this expectation is the idea that any losses are likely to occur now or would have already happened. As the recovery continues, losses will be less of a concern.

Medical Properties Trust Lease Payments Coverage (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Earnings Presentation)

The majority of the major operators clearly show decent coverage of required payments. Prospect remains the only one that appears to be an issue of the largest operators. As the recovery of the industry continues, there are unlikely to be more issues with the major operators.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management reported that the Prospect situation appears to be progressing, although management will be contributing about $50 million in equity financing. That will give the short sellers another "selling point." However, management has a record of usually recovering whatever money it invests in a situation.

Now gains and losses may not offset all at one time. So, the "score" has to be kept over a long period of time. There is no reason to completely evacuate a total investment just to show that management did their due diligence.

In this business, it is not about "guaranteeing" that the other side will not get into financial trouble. All management can do is minimize that possibility. The business is about recovering the investment and if necessary, getting an adequate return from another operator should that need to happen.

Because the main consideration is what happens in the worst-case scenario, the current inflationary environment is definitely a friend of management. This allows management to update payments of well-chosen properties to probably a better long-term contract than would be the case of an original agreement made during times of lower interest rates and less inflation.

Now, a situation like Prospect is definitely disruptive and it can cause some short-term cash flow issues. But the recent quarter reported reasonable dividend coverage while the Prospect situation gets resolved.

For the long-term, I am often asked what will happen. The first thing is to expect that management will not "sit there and take it" as many short sellers would have you believe. Those of us who lived through the 1970's will tell you that we all bought houses and cars with interest rates of 15% (more or less). It was definitely not fun, but life goes on. Economic activity or "deals" did slow at first as those rates rose. But then everyone adjusted.

I would expect nothing less of Medical Properties Trust management. Currently this management did announce a sale to repay the 2024 bonds. That should give management plenty of time to figure out a future strategy if such a strategy is needed.

Most of the debt is currently fixed. It is true that past deals are not viable in the current environment. But management should be able to sell properties in the future as it has in the past while making appropriate deals in the future if that needs to happen.

One has to remember that low interest rates are the norm for this country throughout its 200-year history. Sky-high interest rates have always been a passing situation. Currently the largest part of the CPI calculation is the housing part. That part has a one-year delay and therefore is known going out into the future. That largest part is heading downwards. Therefore, investors "know" that inflation is not going to be a future problem as it was in the past.

Now, what it takes for interest rates to decline is a whole other story. That part is about extinguishing the market expectations of more inflation. So, there is a little more to that. Still, MPW does not have to worry about debt for roughly 2 years from now. That is a lot of time to resolve the current situation. Investors should expect management to do whatever needs to be done.

Key Takeaways

The Medical Properties Trust, Inc. quarterly results were about as management guided. The dividend was covered and there appears to be grounds for believing that better coverage is on the way.

More importantly, there appears to be significant progress made with the Prospect situation. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management will be investing about $50 million into Prospect equity in the reorganization process. Should progress continue as expected, then the Prospect business will revert back to accrual from the current cash basis. Payments of course would resume to result in better dividend coverage.

The long-term Medical Properties Trust, Inc. picture is something that looks a little cloudy due to current inflation concerns. Management is giving itself maximum flexibility by repaying the 2024 outstanding debt. The whole current situation is likely to be a memory once the fiscal year 2025 arrives. But if Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management needs to deal with higher interest rates, they will likely deal with it through a combination of sales and purchases that are appropriate for the environment. It is not reasonable for management to just "sit there and take it."