Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 6:26 PM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG), RBSPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Rose - Chief Executive Officer

Katie Murray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

Ed Firth - KBW

Jonathan Pierce - Numis

Jason Napier - UBS

Fahed Kunwar - Redburn

Rob Nobel - Deutsche Bank

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the NatWest Group Q1 Results 2023 Management Presentation. Today's presentation will be hosted by CEO, Alison Rose; and CFO, Katie Murray After the presentation, we will open up for questions. Allison, please go ahead.

Alison Rose

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'll start with the business overview, and then Katie will talk about our financial performance. Our strategy continues to deliver against a backdrop of increased market volatility since we last spoke in February. In an uncertain environment, we're well-positioned based on the upside as we build on our strong customer franchise to drive targeted growth and for any downside as a result of our strong balance sheet and liquidity, high-quality deposit base and disciplined risk management.

I'll start with the financial headlines. We delivered operating profit of £1.8 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 49% on the same period in 2022. Attributable profit was £1.3 billion, up 52% on the first quarter last year. Our return on tangible equity increased from 11.3% to 19.8%. And income grew 37% to £3.8 billion. Costs increased by £214 million, which includes the one-off payments we made to staff in January to help manage the rising cost of living. We continue to focus on tight cost discipline and are on track to achieve our 2023 cost

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.