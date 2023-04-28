Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eni S.p.A. (E) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023
Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesco Gattei - Chief Financial Officer

Cristian Signoretto - Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Natural Resources

Giuseppe Ricci - Chief Operating Officer, Energy Evolution Division

Aldo Napolitano - Executive Vice President, Exploration Projects Management

Stefano Goberti - Chief Executive Officer

Guido Brusco - Chief Operating Officer, Natural Resources

Adriano Alfani - Chief Executive Officer, Versalis

Conference Call Participants

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Oswald Clint - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Biraj Borkhataria - Royal Bank of Canada

Irene Himona - Societe Generale

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Henri Patricot - UBS

Roberto Ranieri - Stifel

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita

Amy Wong - Credit Suisse

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Eni's 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call hosted by Mr. Francesco Gattei, Chief Executive Officer. [Operator instructions]

I am now handing you over to your host, to begin today's call. Thank you.

Francesco Gattei

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Eni 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. I am sure you have already had a chance to read our press release. It confirms another excellent set of results, recording a quarter where we have made strong operating, strategic, and financial progress.

Adjusted net profit was up 17% on the fourth quarter 2022 to €2.9 billion despite an 8% fall in the oil price quarter-to-quarter and a much lower gas price. In fact we have also significantly offset the effect of a 20% fall in the crude oil price and near halving of the spot gas price in our year-over-year comparison, down just 11%. This is clear evidence of our resilient, our upstream, and the increasing balancing contribution from across the business segments.

