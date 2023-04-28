Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NEC Corporation (NIPNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 6:52 PM ETNEC Corporation (NIPNF)
NEC Corporation (OTCPK:NIPNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Morita - President and Chief Executive Officer

Takayuki Morita

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for your participation today.

I will now explain the financial results for FY 2023 March along with the forecast for FY 2024 March. This will be the agenda for today.

First, the financial results for FY '23 March. Page 5 shows the summary of the financial results. Revenue was JPY3.313 trillion and increase in all segments. Year-on-year, this was a growth of 10%. Adjusted operating profit was JPY205.5 billion. Details will be explained later, but aside from Network Services, all segments increased. Adjusted net profit was JPY138.6 billion. Impact from tax expenses was approximately JPY30 billion yen versus last year. And if we exclude this, it effectively increased.

Page 6 shows the main indices along with performance by segment. Revenue, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net profit were all higher than the January 30 forecast. Details of each segment will be described later.

Now to Page 7. This shows the fluctuation of adjusted operating profit. I will use FY '22 March as the baseline to explain. In FY '22 March, one-time profit of JPY10 billion from asset sales was acknowledged. In FY '23 March, a one-time profit of JPY11 billion was attained. Next, in Q4, JPY5.5 billion was acknowledged for structural reform, such as global 5G cost structure optimization. As for macroeconomic environmental change impacts, forex fluctuation was a positive JPY16.5 billion. Component shortages were resolved from the second half of the year and onwards and year-on-year, a positive JPY4 billion. Intellectual property income was attained in Q4 of last fiscal year as well as Q3 of this year and on an annual basis contributed to a positive JPY7.5 billion. Operations improved by JPY11 billion. Domestic IT segment advanced fairly. Enterprise saw JPY14.9 billion. And Public Solutions business saw a

