Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 7:40 PM ETEpiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY), EPIPF, EPIAF
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCPK:EPOKY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Larsson - Head of IR

Helena Hedblom - President & CEO

Hakan Folin - SVP, Finance and Sustainability, and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Andrew Wilson - J.P. Morgan

Nick Housden - RBC

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Gustaf Schwerin - Handelsbanken

James Moore - Redburn

Karin Larsson

Hello and welcome to the Epiroc Q1 Results Presentation. My name is Karin Larsson, Head of IR and media here at Epiroc. With me today, I have Helena Hedblom, CEO; and Hakan Folin, CFO. They will very soon and briefly present the results before we do the Q&A. But before we start, if you have not already signed up to our Capital Markets Day in Orebro, in Sweden, in June, please do.

There are limited seats and we are rapidly approaching the full capacity. As we are piggybacking on a global underground customer event the very same week, you will get to see exactly what our customers get to see when it comes to our solutions within automation, electrification and digitalization. I'm convinced that this will be a very exciting tour and we hope that you all can join. Helena, please.

Helena Hedblom

Thank you so much. And yes, a warm welcome everyone to join us in Orebro, I think it will be a fantastic event. So we've had a strong start to this year. The customer activity in the quarter remained high and we achieved a record high order intake of more than SEK15 billion. Acquisitions contributed strongly to the order intake and our organic order growth excluding Russia was 1%.

We won several large equipment orders and service continued to perform well, supported by midlife upgrades

