Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Energy Now: Oil, Gas, Minerals And Everything In Between

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. oil and gas producers are striving to decarbonize their production and supply chains, with significant strides in new technologies that offer cleaner profiles.
  • The energy transition is not a destination. It's more of a journey.
  • The ambitions inherent in net zero as a goal are doable in some cases, but pathways offer flexible opportunities.
  • The minerals and clean infrastructure requirements to support EVs are evolving more slowly than often portrayed.
  • Some older tech can even be dusted off the shelves in nuclear energy.

Environment Concept - Globe Glass In Green Forest With Sunlight

RomoloTavani

After attending an e-capital summit at EarthX focused on connecting capital allocators and innovative firms, one can see that the efforts of the energy transition are multi-generational. It's a rather large tent with timelines that are decades long in nature.

video interview about energy

Interview about multiple events and energy transition approaches (Concept Elemental, Jennifer Warren)

Moving the needle on fleet-level carbon

Hybrid Pathway (Toyota)

a map of the Corpus Christi port traffic

Port of Corpus Christi vessel traffic (Port of Corpus Christi)

stocks and funds

Energy, Clean Tech and Minerals (Seeking Alpha)

charts of stocks and funds

Energy, Clean tech and Minerals (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.77K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.