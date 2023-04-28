Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 7:45 PM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeong Ki-Seop - President, Co-CEO, CSO

Han Young-Ah - Head of Investor Relations

Eom Gichen - Head of marketing strategy

Kyungsub Lee - Chief of LiB Materials Business

Kyung-Jin Chung - Executive Officer and Head of Finance Office

Chon, Jung-Son - Head of Corporate Strategy

Kyung-han Kim - Head of the International Trade Affairs Office

Conference Call Participants

Pat Canon - Hyundai Motor Securities

Sung Hun Kim - Hai Investment

Lee SangHun - Citi Group

Jeong Ki-Seop

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, the 2023 Q1 Earnings Release Conference Call will now begin. POSCO Holdings will first present, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the participants. [Operator Instructions] POSCO Holdings will now present.

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, I am Jeong Ki-Seop CSO of POSCO Holdings. First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the investors for your keen and lasting interest in POSCO Holdings.

Today's earnings call is joined by key executives from POSCO Holdings as well as from major subsidiaries including POSCO, POSCO International and POSCO Future M. Last September, POSCO Group underwent an unprecedented natural disaster as Pohang steel mill was hit with Typhoon Hinnamnor and was flooded as a result.

But thanks to the efforts and hard work of the people at POSCO Holdings as well as the partners, vendors and customers, we miraculously completed recovery in 135 days and reopened for normal operation as of January 20th this year.

Consequently, steel business returned to the black in Q1 from a deficit of KRW713.8 billion in Q4 last year. And on top of that, we lay the foundation for additional performance improvements for Q2. Even in times of recovery from the natural disaster, our investment for growth of

