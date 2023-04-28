Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 8:30 PM ETOMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF), OMVKY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:OMVJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Florian Greger - Head of Investor Relations

Alfred Stern - Chief Executive Officer

Reinhard Florey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Stone - Barclays

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Henri Patricot - UBS

Peter Low - Redburn

Raphael DuBois - Societe Generale

Karen Kostanian - Bank of America

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Matt Lofting - J.P. Morgan

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Welcome to the OMV Group's Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

You should have received the presentation by email. However, if you do not have a copy of the presentation, the slides and the speech can be downloaded at www.omv.com. Simultaneously to this conference call, a live audio webcast is available on OMV's website.

At this time, I would like to refer you to the disclaimer, which includes our position on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, estimates, and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that will, [may or] (ph) occur in the future and are outside control of OMV. Therefore, recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

OMV disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations in future developments and events. This presentation does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Florian Greger, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Greger.

Florian Greger

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Please go ahead.

Florian Greger

I think we have a technical challenge at the moment. Okay. I'll try it one more time. Now seems

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.