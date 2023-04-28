Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 8:35 PM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY), NHYKF
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martine Rambøl Hagen - IR

Hilde Merete Aasheim - CEO

Pål Kildemo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Bengt Jonassen - ABG Sundal Collier

Srivathsan Manoharan - RBC Capital Markets

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Good morning, and welcome to Hydro's First Quarter 2023 Presentation and Q&A. So our CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, will start off with the presentation; followed by our CFO, Pål Kildemo. After the presentation, we will run a Q&A. [Operator Instructions] But before that, we have a presentation, and I leave the floor to you, Hilde.

Hilde Merete Aasheim

Good morning, and welcome from me as well. It's a pleasure to present our first quarter results today, and I will start with the key highlights.

For Q1, we reported an EBITDA of NOK 7.53 billion, while free cash flow came in at NOK 1 billion negative. We reported continued positive trend in the 12 months rolling RoaCE of 18% in Q1, well above our overall profitability goal of 10% over the cycle.

I believe we delivered a robust result despite increasing volatility in the market and weaker demand in some sectors. Aluminum markets are largely balanced and combined with falling raw material prices, this means improving margins. Hydro's position in low carbon and recycled aluminum is enabling us to capture new opportunities in a market expected to outpace the general demand growth for aluminum. And I will revert to some examples of recent developments in Hydro's positioning in this growing market.

Recycling is an important part of our ability to serve the market for greener aluminum and an area where we are making several strategic investments. This week, we relaunched the tender offer for the acquisition of the Polish

