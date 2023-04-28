Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SVCBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.4K Followers

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anders Edholm - SVP Communications

Ulf Larsson - CEO

Andreas Ewertz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Johannes Grunselius - DNB

Oskar Lindström - Danske Bank

Linus Larsson - SEB

Martin Melbye - ABG

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Andrew Jones - UBS

Anders Edholm

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of SCA's first quarter results for 2023. With me here today, I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and CFO, Andreas Ewertz, to go through the results and take your questions afterwards. Over to you, Ulf.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you for that, Anders. And also from my side, good morning, and warm welcome to the presentation of the result for the first quarter 2023.

And when I summarize the first quarter, I can state that we have delivered a stable result, not least driven by profitable growth in Renewable Energy, but also the resilience against the increase in wood costs. The later, of course, due to our relative high degree of self-sufficiency in our wood supply.

EBITDA increased by 4% in comparison with the fourth quarter last year, up to SEK 2.055 billion. And our EBITDA margin increased to 43% for the first quarter. However, we see a continued weak demand in solid wood products, pulp and also containerboard. Prices for solid wood products have bottomed out and will start to increase in the second quarter, while prices for containerboard and pulp are still decreasing. When I compare the first quarter this year with the first quarter last year, I can note that the sales decreased with 4%, and that is mainly due to price.

EBITDA decreased with 21% during the same period due to decreasing prices in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.