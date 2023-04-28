Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Yara International ASA (YARIY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 8:45 PM ETYara International ASA (YARIY), YRAIF
Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 28, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Gabrielsen - Head of IR

Svein Tore Holsether - President and CEO

Thor Giæver - Executive VP and CFO

Maria Gabrielsen

Welcome to Yara's first quarter results presentation. Today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giæver. After the presentation, at 1:00 p.m. Oslo Time, there will be a conference call where you can log in and ask questions.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Svein Tore Holsether.

Svein Tore Holsether

Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening, depending on where you're dialing in from. And thank you for joining our first quarter presentation.

As always, we start with safety. And this week, we celebrated the 10-year anniversary of our Safe by Choice program. This started out as a program, but now it is deeply embedded into our corporate culture. The TRI continues to be at a low and industry-leading level. And I would like to highlight the turnaround that was just finalized at our Babrala plant in India, 400,000 contractor hours completed without any safety incident, which is really quite an accomplishment.

However, I would also like to say that I am concerned to see an increasing number of incidents throughout the quarter and into April. We had one serious accident in Sluiskil in March where a contractor was exposed to electricity during installation work. And medical service was given, and the contractor was brought to the hospital for monitoring.

Focus areas going forward include improving the quality of our risk assessment and also implementing human factor training programs. We continue to strive towards 0 injuries, and we know that this is possible.

Turning

