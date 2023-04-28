Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 28, 2023 9:21 PM ETEvans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN)
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EVBN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Pawlowski - Investor Relations

David Nasca - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Connerton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Evans Bancorp's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations of Evans Bancorp. Mr. Pawlowski, you may now begin.

Deborah Pawlowski

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Evans Bancorp Inc. Anyway, on the call I have with me here David Nasca, our President and CEO; and John Connerton, our Chief Financial Officer. David and John are going to review the results for the first quarter of 2023 and provide an update on the Company's strategic progress and outlook. After that, we'll open the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released today after markets closed. If not, you can access them on our website at www.evansbank.com. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ from what is stated on today's call.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please find those documents on our

