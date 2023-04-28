Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.41K Followers

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Goldberger - Director, Investor Relations and FP&A

Wyche Green - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Stilwill - President

Tom Gibson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Streamline Health Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jacob Goldberger. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jacob Goldberger

Thank you for joining us for the corporate update and financial results review of Streamline Health Solutions for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2023. As the conference call operator indicated, my name is Jacob Goldberger. Joining me on the call today are Tee Green, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; Ben Stilwill, President; and Tom Gibson, Chief Financial Officer.

At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If anyone participating on today's call does not have a full text copy of our press release announcing these results, you can retrieve it from the company's website at www.streamlinehealth.net or from numerous financial websites.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we want to be sure we are clear for everyone on the record how certain information, which may be provided today, as with all of our earnings calls, should be viewed. We therefore, submit for the record the following statement: Statements made on this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.