Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google: Ad Growth Rebound Makes It A Strong Buy

Apr. 29, 2023 12:06 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.85K Followers

Summary

  • Google presented a strong earnings sheet for the first-quarter.
  • The advertising business shows robust resilience.
  • New stock buyback and free cash flow strength are top reasons to buy Google stock.

Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) presented solid results for the first-quarter which showed resilience in its core advertising business and a rebound in consolidated top line growth after a disappointing fourth-quarter. Google also announced that its board of

Source: Google

Source: Google

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.85K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.