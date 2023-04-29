JHVEPhoto

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) presented solid results for the first-quarter which showed resilience in its core advertising business and a rebound in consolidated top line growth after a disappointing fourth-quarter. Google also announced that its board of directors authorized a new $70B stock buyback which I believe represents deep value for investors, chiefly because Google's shares are trading at a very cheap earnings multiplier factor. Google also continued to generate a ton of free cash flow in the first-quarter, indicating that the advertising slump is coming to an end. Considering Google's strong results for Q1'23, I believe GOOG stock continues to represent an attractive risk profile!

Google: core advertising business is showing signs of resilience

After reporting only 1% top line growth in the fourth-quarter, Google saw a quarter over quarter improvement in its revenue momentum in Q1'23. Google reported $69.8B in first-quarter revenues, showing 3% year over year growth. Adjusted for currency movements (constant currencies), Google reported 6% year over year growth. Google's core advertising operations, most importantly Google Search, saw positive top line growth of 2% compared to a 2% decline in segment growth in the previous quarter. Total Google advertising revenues were flat quarter over quarter, at around $54.5B, but the earnings release nonetheless indicated that the advertising down-turn is potentially coming to an end. Meta Platforms' (META) earnings release for Q1'23 also showed that ad sales are recovering.

Google's Cloud business performed extraordinarily well, reporting revenues of $7.5B which implies a 28% growth rate year over year. Google's Cloud business has been a bright spot for the technology company, especially during the down-turn in the digital advertising market… which has weighed on the firm's consolidated top line growth. Cloud segment growth slightly decelerated from 32% in the fourth-quarter to 28% in the first-quarter, but Google's Cloud business continues to make inroads with corporate clients. It remains Google's most-promising and fastest-growing business.

Source: Google

Free cash flow margins are improving

Google reported a quarter over quarter improvement in free cash flow in Q1'23. Google reported $17.2B in free cash flow showing a year over year, showing an improvement of 12%. At the same time, Google's free cash flow margin improved to 24.7%, up from 21.1% in the prior quarter. The free cash flow results exceeded my estimate of approximately $14B in FCF for the first-quarter.

$millions Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Revenues $68,011 $69,685 $69,092 $76,048 $69,787 Net cash provided by operating activities $25,106 $19,422 $23,353 $23,614 $23,509 Less: purchases of property and equipment ($9,786) ($6,828) ($7,276) ($7,595) ($6,289) Free cash flow $15,320 $12,594 $16,077 $16,019 $17,220 Free cash flow margin 22.5% 18.1% 23.3% 21.1% 24.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

New stock buyback and valuation

Google said that its board of directors authorized a $70B stock buyback which equals the size of last year's stock buyback. In the first-quarter, Google repurchased $14.6B worth of its own shares and investors can now expect aggressive repurchases to continue for the remainder of the year. Google's strong free cash flow position backs the firm's large stock buyback and I believe investors are getting a good deal here, chiefly because Google's valuation is so cheap.

Google's shares are trading at a P/E ratio of 18X and a P/FCF ratio of 23X. Google is currently slightly cheaper than its average 1-year P/E ratio of 18.9X and slightly more expensive than the 1-year average P/FCF ratio of 21.7X. However, I believe Google's strong free cash flow and buyback value make shares a buy here.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Google

The biggest commercial risk with Google so far was a continuation of the digital advertising slump which caused its core advertising operations to report negative top line growth in Q4'22. However, first-quarter results indicate that the advertising market is stabilizing and it could bode well for Google's Search results for the rest of the year. Cloud is also growing strongly which suggests that investors may have worried too much about the company's short term growth prospects.

Final thoughts

Google's first-quarter earnings release showed that the advertising business should not be written off. Google also continued to generate strong free cash flows and posted a FCF margin improvement compared to Q4'22. Because of Google's huge free cash flow of approximately $16-17B each quarter, the firm can easily afford to spend $70B on buybacks… which also is a good use of funds since Google's shares are cheap based off of earnings. I also continue to like Google's valuation which currently implies a P/E ratio of 18X and the fact that there is a sign of ad market stabilization should be seen as a sign of encouragement. Considering that Google's core operating segment, Search, showed signs of stabilization and that Cloud continues to grow at double digits, I believe the risk profile remains very much skewed to the upside!