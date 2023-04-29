Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Booking Holdings: Take Advantage Of Travel Momentum

The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
865 Followers

Summary

  • Travel is expected to continue its momentum in 2023.
  • Booking.com remains a top travel source.
  • The stock has both value and growth attributes.

African-American tourists with suitcases in front of the rented apartment

blackCAT

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) will continue to benefit from continued growth in tourism, owing to a low base from previous years. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit travel & tourism may grow by as much

This article was written by

The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
865 Followers
I have worked as an analyst for close to a decade. I look for equities that are mismatched in the medium term due to adverse events.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.