Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Apple Is Offering A Rich Valuation And Slow Growth: Look Elsewhere

Apr. 29, 2023 1:32 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Dividend Appreciator profile picture
Dividend Appreciator
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Apple has been growing phenomenally for well over a decade now.
  • The company has been increasing its dividend for ten straight years.
  • In early May the dividend is likely to be increased yet again - probably by 4%.
  • Even so, the risks are just getting too large and numerous - look elsewhere when deploying your money.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There are few companies as successful as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personally, I deeply admire the company and what it has been able to accomplish over such a long period of time. Even though the company itself does

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dividend Appreciator profile picture
Dividend Appreciator
2.38K Followers
I have been an investor for a number of years but it's only in the last couple of years that I have made dividends and, perhaps more importantly, the growth of them, the focus of my investment approach. My priority will therefore be on stocks that either pay stable and high dividends and/or are increasing them at a high rate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.