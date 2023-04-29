tupungato

Overview

Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) is a staffing firm that works with businesses to find qualified candidates. After 1Q23's results, I'm taking a wait-and-see stance until the overall environment improves. The 4% organic decline reported by RANJF was slightly lower than expected. While gross margin improved, EBITA was in line with expectations due to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. Wage inflation has more than countered the savings from headcount reductions, making the company's P&L significantly more vulnerable to the challenging macro environment. While the company has been steadily cutting costs by laying off workers (the March exit rate for full-time employees was below the 1Q23 average), I anticipate that it will be difficult to continue posting quarterly EBITA beats in the face of weakening top-line growth. It's worth noting that RANJF is fundamentally a "return on labour" type of business, with its pool of employees being its most valuable asset in terms of sourcing for candidates. Growth is directly proportional to the number of workers cut. Therefore, I think it's important to see signs of revenue stabilization before taking a more optimistic view of the stock, and one way to demonstrate confidence is to start hiring again.

1Q23 earnings

The volatile macro environment had an impact on 1Q23 organic growth, which came in at -4.2%, falling short of expectations. While temporary placements were down 10% and permanent placement fees were down 8% in 1Q23, overall organic growth was helped by strong pricing and wage inflation. Gross margins, on the other hand, exceeded projections at 21%. Higher profits from temporary workers and outplacement work are largely responsible for this trend. In particular, growth in the professional and pricing sectors has been beneficial to temp margins. Although staffing levels have decreased, operating costs have increased sequentially. This is an obvious result of wage inflation, which more than counteracted the RIF process. With a higher gross margin but lower operating expenses, EBITA came in at €266 million, which was in line with expectations.

Growth outlook

In my opinion, RANJF's future is bleak, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future. I am not expecting any positive turnaround until at least 4Q23 or even 1H24. My expectation is for the economy to turn for the worse before it will get better. Based on the current pace of development, it seems like the Fed would need to raise rates further to bring inflation down to 2%. This would, without a doubt, cause more turmoil in the market (and more businesses shutting down). The narrative around the stock and the industry itself has been nothing but negative. If we look at management and peers (Hays and Page) comments for 2Q23, a similar theme echoes: macro uncertainty remains challenging. Specifically for RANJF, management went ahead to say that this has translated into lower hiring activities with April growth in line with 1Q23 growth rate. In its guidance for 2Q23, management expects gross margin and operating expenses to remain unchanged sequentially. While I applaud management for protecting margins, frankly, absolute profits are going to get hurt, and with this visibility, I have no intention to invest anytime soon.

Margin

The continued strength of gross margin and management's emphasis on defending profitability through the management of operating expenses have probably helped to dampen the impact. As the companies that hire temps continue to look for ways to cut costs, I anticipate continued downward pressure on temporary staffing firms' gross margins. However, this could be offset if wage inflation exceeds the cost of employee (for RANJF). That might give us a little breathing room, but I don't think it will be enough to alter the story's trajectory. Especially if business volume continues to drop, RANJF will be unable to lay off any more workers without seriously impacting their ability to keep the lights on.

Valuation

When comparing valuations between key peers (Hays and Page Group), RANJF appears to be the cheapest of the three (about a 2x difference). Once we get past this weak macro environment, it will be interesting to see if RANJF is the first of the three to see an inflection as investors look to reinvest in the industry. RANJF is the largest player (in terms of revenue and net income) and, in my opinion, has greater reach and brand recognition. As a result, while it is unfortunate that valuation and stock price may fall further from here, in my opinion, the upside (stock price) is much greater once we enter FY24. 2 indicators that I would pay attention to for indication of a turnaround is when RANJF starts to hire more headcounts, and the Fed cutting rates.

Conclusion

While RANJF has demonstrated a strong focus on protecting its margins, the challenging macro environment and declining top-line growth have left me with a cautious stance. The company's reliance on headcount reductions to drive growth, combined with wage inflation and increasing operating expenses, have created a more vulnerable P&L. I believe that it will be difficult for RANJF to continue posting better-than-expected profits without signs of revenue stabilization. Although RANJF appears to be the cheapest of its peers in terms of valuation, I anticipate a bleak future for the company until at least 4Q23 or even 1H24. Therefore, I will be taking a wait-and-see approach before considering any investment in the stock.

