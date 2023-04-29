Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Federal Reserve Preview: A Final Hike As U.S. Recession Fears Mount

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation remains 'unacceptably high', but banking stresses are leading to a tightening of lending conditions, which will do more to slow the economy than the likely 25bp hike on Wednesday.
  • While the Fed will leave the door ajar for further hikes, the need for higher policy rates is highly questionable. We expect 100bp of rate cuts before year-end.
  • We do think this will mark the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle, but the central bank will be reluctant to explicitly state that.

Fed Rate Hike Ahead Warning Sign

JimVallee

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist; Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas and Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Inflation remains 'unacceptably high', but banking stresses are leading to

The Federal Reserve's alternatives

After banks tighten lending standards, unemployment always rises

Macrobond, ING

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.83K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.