First Republic Bank: Existential Risks Are Real

Apr. 29, 2023 2:32 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)
The Asian Investor
18.86K Followers

Summary

  • First Republic Bank reported major deposit withdrawals for the first-quarter on April 24, 2023.
  • The bank is looking at asset sales to repair its balance sheet or try to sell itself to a top tier bank.
  • Book value discount reflects that the market is very pessimistic.

I covered First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in March -- Buy When There Is Blood Is In The Street -- and labeled the bank a high-risk, high-potential investment in the U.S. regional banking market as I believed that the Fed’s

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

Source: First Republic Bank

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

