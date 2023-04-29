Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

In December 2021, I wrote an article on SA about Chinese battery and electric vehicle maker Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) in which I said that I was changing my stance from bearish to neutral as the working capital surpassed the market valuation and the company launched a $20 million share buyback.

I was curious to see what was going on with this company and I think that the 2022 financial results were underwhelming as the purchase of battery maker Jiangxi Huiyi led to a significant increase in general and administrative expenses. Yet, Kandi seems to be on the right track as golf cart sales are booming and I think that it could be back in the black for 2023. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you're not familiar with Kandi or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company is involved in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), electric utility vehicles (UTVs), golf carts, and off-road crossover vehicles. In 2021, Kandi bought a company named Jiangxi Huiyi which produced about 90 million 18650 lithium-ion rechargeable cells per year at that time. Kandi has four main production bases in Jinhua, Hainan, Jiangxi, and Yongkang, and it employed 971 people as of December 2022. In July 2020, it announced the formal launch of its K27 or K23 models in the USA. These are two small electric cars that were set to cost just $10,000 and $20,000 after the federal tax credit. However, the two models had issues meeting the safety standard requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation which led to low-speed versions of the two models being designed specifically for the U.S. market. They can be sold only as neighborhood EVs.

The main market of Kandi is China and in 2022, the strong competition in the country's EV sector led the company to shift its focus to off-road vehicles. Looking at the results for the year, we can see that net revenues from off-road vehicles and associated parts (mainly golf carts, go-karts, and ATVs) soared by 140.7% to $70.6 million. The increase came mainly thanks to the launch of a new line of crossover golf carts in the USA - the Kruiser.

Jiangxi Huiyi also had a strong year as revenues from lithium-ion cells quintupled to $24 million thanks to strong demand from ride-hailing firms in China. However, sales of EV parts (battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, and air conditioning units among others) and electric scooters slumped due to reduced demand in China. Net revenues from the domestic market were down by 11.7% to $51.9 million as it appears that Kandi is struggling to keep its market share.

Looking at the remainder of the income statement, I think that the situation looks grim. The gross profit margin declined from 17.8% to 16.6% due to the shift to lower margin products like lithium-ion cells.

The company cut research and development significantly due to the lack of new projects, but general and administrative expenses soared by 64.9% to $32.3 million, and the reason given for the latter was an increase in salaries expenses from the addition of new hires for operations, depreciation expense, and amortization expense due to the purchase of Jiangxi Huiyi (check page 43 here). In addition, Kandi booked a $28.6 million foreign currency loss due to the weak renminbi which boosted the comprehensive loss for 2022 to $41.4 million.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Kandi closed 2022 with $232.2 million in cash and deposits while debt stood at just $24.7 million. This puts the enterprise value at just $22.5 million as of the time of writing.

Looking at what to expect for the future, I think that there is likely to be a significant improvement in margins and profitability in 2023 as Kandi revealed in its Q4 2022 earnings call that it expects to sell 20,000 to 25,000 golf carts in the USA during this year. For comparison, sales of around 7,000 golf carts were booked in 2022 and this is the company's highest margin segment at the moment. We'll have a clearer picture of how much this will affect results soon enough as around 3,000 golf carts were expected to be delivered in Q1 2023. Back in 2022, Kandi released its Q1 results on May 9 and I think that strong financial results in about two weeks' time could provide a significant boost for the share price.

Risks

Turning our attention to the risks for the bull case on KNDI stock, I think there are three major ones. First, the perceived geopolitical risk is high as due to tensions between China and the USA. In addition, Kandi was the target of a short report by Hindenburg Research in late 2020 in which it was accused of faking sales. It's possible that investors will keep away from this stock even if Q1 2023 results are strong. Second, it's possible that sales of golf carts were delayed in Q1 2023 or that the company is overoptimistic about sales for the full year. This could put significant pressure on the share price. Third, assuming Kandi reports a significant increase in gross profit, the operating profit could be underwhelming if general and administrative expenses continue rising at a rapid pace in 2023.

Investor takeaway

Kandi has shifted its focus to electric golf carts, and it seems that they could account for the vast majority of revenues in 2023. This is a product with much better margins than the remainder of the company's business and I think it could enable the company to get back in the black this year. It's even possible that the company made a net profit in Q1, and I expect it to release its results for the period in about two weeks. In my view, the downside risk seems limited as the enterprise value is just $22.5 million and I'm upgrading my rating on KNDI stock to speculative buy.