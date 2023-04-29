Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tilray Brands: Cannabis Legalization Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Apr. 29, 2023 2:46 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), TLRY:CA
Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
231 Followers

Summary

  • Reintroduction of SAFE Banking Act could be the first meaningful step toward legalizing cannabis.
  • TLRY already has relationships with distributors in the US thanks to its alcohol operations.
  • Acquiring HEXO solidifies TLRY’s stature as the world’s largest cannabis company.
  • HEXO’s recognizable brands could help TLRY secure a large share in the US market once cannabis is legalized.

marijuana and money, american dollar and cannabis

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

While hopes for federal cannabis legalization took a massive hit last year, there are renewed hopes that cannabis could be legalized federally as the SAFE Banking Act was recently reintroduced in the House and Senate. Although

Technical Analysis

TradingView

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
231 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.