Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Shopify Vs. Wix: Whose Common Shares Should You Check Out?

Apr. 29, 2023 2:49 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA, WIX
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.25K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify and Wix are currently battling for eCommerce market share as more retail sales are conducted online. Shopify occupies a dominant position.
  • Profitability for both businesses is mixed. Wix has higher gross profit margins but Shopify's levered FCF margin is slightly ahead.
  • Shopify notched fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter growth that was nearly 2,000 basis points higher than Wix.
  • This has rendered the more content-oriented Wix to trade on a price-to-sales multiple of 3.6x versus Shopify's 10.76x multiple.

Man and his avatar trying on clothing in the meta verse

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Should you go with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) or Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) in the battle for eCommerce dominance? Both companies offer entrepreneurs a platform to build an online store, take payments, and manage email marketing and shipping

eCommerce Usage Distribution in the Top 1 Million Sites

BuiltWith

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

E-commerce sales growth

CBRE

Wix Profitability

Seeking Alpha

Shopify Profitability

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.25K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.