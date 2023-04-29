Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Daqo's Profit Plunges As Growing Polysilicon Glut Casts Cloud Over Sector

Apr. 29, 2023 2:00 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)1 Comment
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Daqo New Energy’s revenue and profit plunged by about half in the first quarter as polysilicon prices fell and the company’s inventory grew.
  • The company’s average selling price could fall further in the second quarter as new capacity comes on stream and it clears out inventory.
  • As its sales and polysilicon prices sagged, Daqo’s revenue plunged 45% in the first quarter to $710 million from $1.28 billion a year earlier.

Closeup of polysilicon plate

bee_photobee/iStock via Getty Images

Let the blood-letting begin.

The latest quarterly results from Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ; 688303.SS) were filled with such blood, as the polysilicon sector where the company is a global leader entered a highly

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.55K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.