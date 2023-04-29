Sundry Photography

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has done a nice job of moving beyond the firewall into a more complete cybersecurity company. However, PANW stock looks fairly valued at the moment.

Company Profile

PANW is a cybersecurity firm that offers network security, secure access service edge, cloud security, and end point security. The company sells both products and subscriptions and support.

On the product side, the company sells firewall appliances & software, as well as its Panorama centralized security management solution, which controls all its firewall applications on a client's network. Panorama can be deployed as a physical or virtual appliance. PANW also offers virtual system upgrades that serve as extensions to its virtual system capacity that comes with its physical appliances.

On the subscription side, the company offers a number of cloud-delivered security services solutions that are sold as options to its firewall appliances and software. These options include Threat Prevention, Advanced Threat Prevention, WildFire, Advanced URL Filtering, DNS Security, IoT Security, SaaS Security Inline, GlobalProtect, SD-WAN, Enterprise DLP and AIOps

In addition, PANW provides a number of cloud security, secure access service edge, and security operations offerings that are sold on a per-user, per-endpoint, or capacity-based basis. This includes its Prisma Cloud, Prisma Access, Prisma SD-WAN, SaaS Security API, Cortex XDR, Cortex XSOAR, Cortex Xpanse, and Cortex Data Lake offerings.

Opportunities and Risks

Cyberthreats and security breaches have long been a problem, and the number of cyber-attacks is only growing. From organized e-crime groups to nation states, hackers are well-backed and continually evolving their types of attacks. The total cost of cybercrime is expected to be a whopping $8 trillion in 2023.

Not surprisingly, cybersecurity remains a top priority for companies, governments, and other organizations. Gartner estimates that global cyber security and risk management spending will increase over 11% this year to $188.3 billion. It forecasts a similar 11% rise each year through 2026 to $267.3 billion.

Gartner

Now not all areas of cybersecurity are the same, and zero trust network access (ZTNA) is the hottest new area. Gartner predicts this segment to grow 31% in 2023 and that by 2025 at least 70% of new remote access deployments will be ZTNA, replacing VPN services. That's up from less than 10% at the end of 2021.

With regards to PANW, zero trust is part of a larger SASE (secure access service edge) solution trend it is capitalizing on. Gartner predicts that 80% of enterprises will use a SASE/SSE architecture to unify web, cloud services and private application access, up from 20% in 2021.

SASE has been a big growth driver for PANW, with the company doing $1 billion in total SASE contract value over the last 6 quarters. In Q4, its SASE business grew 80%. The business also has much high gross margins as well.

SASE is also replacing PANW's traditional firewall business, so this transitions comes with both opportunity and risk. If PANW can convert its customers to its SASE solution it's a positive.

Discussing the opportunity at Barclay's conference, CEO Kikesh Arora said:

"We've converged our SASE capability into a larger network security capability, which is Zero Trust focused. The functionality is 80% the same; what a firewall does and what a SASE product does. And we've combined the management pain in such a way that you can deploy SASE from us or you can deploy entire Zero Trust framework from Palo Alto, which is pretty consistent. "So, our sales reps are actually not conversion. They're becoming network security, Zero Trust salespeople, and they say, what is the problem you're trying to solve? Are you trying to protect your data inspected? Great. The way to do it is through a hardware firewall or software or SASE. What hybrid architecture would you like? But don't forget we have 62,000 firewall customers out there who all want to go to SASE. So, there is a part which is a transition path from their existing Palo Alto firewalls to assess the outcome, which is a combination of what they already have and what we can give them on top."

Company Presentation

Overall, innovation and technology disruption remain both the one of the biggest opportunities and risks for PANW. Cybersecurity companies have to continue to innovate to keep up with trends and new technology. If they don't competitors can come in and displace them. PANW smartly began to really rachet up its R&D spending a few year ago, taking itself from what was largely a firewall company into different emerging areas of cybersecurity.

Discussing this move at a Morgan Stanley conference in March, Arora said:

"But what we've done is we've taken what was a, what I call, a single product, single swim lane cybersecurity company established in 3 different swim lanes in network security and cloud security and endpoint and SOC. Each of those swim lanes, we've delivered an incremental $1 billion business in all 3, some ways. We've got $1 billion-plus cloud security TCV business. We've got $1 billion plus SASE business. We've got $1 billion-plus endpoint and SOC business, just all over the last years. That required us to go invest in technology. "So we took our R&D spend up, which is why our operating margins went down. Now we're beginning to see the scale benefits. All these businesses with their large amount of RPO is beginning to spin out revenue. So we think the continued amortization of costs will happen. Our margins should continue to trend upwards over the next few years. And we see no reason why we can't double this business again."

AI-cybersecurity will likely be something big in the future, which coincides well with Arora's background at Google (GOOGL). This is likely years away, but AI is all the buzz right now, so expect companies to talk about it.

Now technology obsolescence is a risk. The company's hardware firewall business was supposed to be go away. However, it's still about 10% of revenue and still growing. This is still a risk, but the pace of customers moving away even from more legacy technologies appears to be pretty slow.

The macro economy could be a risk, as companies look to cut back on spending, and competitor Tenable (TENB) did report weak billings and guidance recently. Cybersecurity is one of the most recession-resistant industries around, but it isn't completely immune to the macro environment.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow. PANW currently gets about 80% of its revenue from recurring subscriptions and support.

PANW is projected to generate $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023 and $8.4 billion in 2024. 80% of those numbers are $5.5 billion and $6.7 billion, respectively. Thus, based on subscription revenue it trades at an EV/sub revenue multiple of 9.8x and 8.0x, respectively. That's a similar multiple to CrowdStrike (CRWD) based on 2023 multiple, but CRWD is growing faster. PANW does offer a more complete cybersecurity solution, however, while CRWD is more an end-point security provider.

Conclusion

PANW has done a nice job over the past few years under Arora transforming itself from largely a firewall company to a more complete cyber-security firm. That's not bad for a CEO who admitted he did not know much about cybersecurity products when he took over the job. There is still a lot of growth in cybersecurity, and the company should benefit as it converts its customer base to its SASE offering.

That said, I think PANW stock looks pretty fairly valued at the moment, especially given the current macro environment. I'd like to see the stock valuation dip lower before looking to add new money into the name. As such, I rate it a "Hold."