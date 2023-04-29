simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) sells electrical building cables and wires. It offers NM-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, USE-2, photovoltaic, metal clads, and other wire products. WIRE recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. I will analyze its quarterly results and talk about its future growth potential in this thesis. I believe now is not the best time to invest in the company. Hence I assign a hold rating on WIRE stock.

Financial Analysis

WIRE recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. The net sales for Q1 FY23 were $660.5 million, a decline of 8.6% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the main reason behind the drop was a decline in the average selling prices in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22. The gross profit margin also declined in Q1 FY23. The gross profit margin in Q1 FY23 was 31.1% which was 33.7% in Q1 FY22. I believe the increased aluminum spread was the main reason behind the decline in the gross profit margin. The net income for Q1 FY23 was $119.5 million, a decline of 26% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the main reasons behind the decline were lower net sales and increased expenses in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22.

In my view, the financial performance of WIRE in Q1 FY23 was quite disappointing. Their net sales, income, and gross profit margin dropped in Q1 FY23. In my opinion, the shortage of skilled labor, raw materials, and unfavorable banking prices globally had an adverse effect on their business operations which impacted their financial performance. Therefore, I think one should stay cautious because I think these headwinds might continue to impact its operations in the coming quarters, and due to this, the company might struggle financially in FY23. Hence I would advise to stay away from the company for now.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

WIRE is trading at the level of $145.7. In the last trading session, the stock fell 10%, probably because of the disappointing quarterly results, and now it is trading below its 200 ema, which is at $151. This is not a good sign because it can be an indication of a trend reversal. In January 2023, the stock gained momentum and went up by 35% in less than a month, but the recent price action is concerning; it is now below its 200 ema and trading below the resistance zone of $148. Looking at the price momentum, I believe there is a high chance that the share price might reach $110 in the coming times. Hence I would advise not to take any buying position in the stock because of the bearish signs that the stock is showing.

Should One Invest In WIRE?

The company has provided a revenue estimate for FY23, which is around $3 billion, and the FY22 revenue was $3 billion; that means they are expecting stagnant revenue growth in FY23, and I believe several headwinds might hamper its revenue growth in FY23. Especially the labor and certain raw materials shortage, which is currently faced by the whole industry in which they compete. Several experts predict that these challenges will take some time to resolve, and we might see their effect on the company's financial performance. Hence I believe their financial results in the coming quarters might be disappointing, and we might see its effect on the company's share price.

Now I want to mention some positives due to which I am not giving a sell rating on WIRE. I believe they have a very strong balance sheet; they have no long-term debt, which is quite excellent. In addition, at the end of Q1 FY23, they had $697.4 million in cash, which is an optimistic sign, and the management is using the cash effectively. They are using the cash to develop a vertical integration business model to decrease costs and expenses and increase production ability. Like in 2022, they began constructing a few projects like the XLPE compounding facility to deepen vertical integration related to cable installation. The management is expecting the project to be completed by the end of Q3 FY23. I think this will strengthen the company in the long term by reducing its expenses, and it might increase its production in the future. So I believe they have a promising future, but in the short term, they might face several headwinds and uncertainties. Now talking about its valuation. I will use P/E and PEG ratios to judge its valuation. WIRE has a P/E (FWD) ratio of 6.72x compared to the sector ratio of 16.43x. It has a PEG (FWD) ratio of 0.56x compared to the sector ratio of 1.54x. After looking at both ratios, I think they are undervalued. So my conclusion is that they have a promising future and are undervalued, but in the short term, several headwinds might impact its business operations, and we might see its effect on the company's share price. Hence I assign a hold rating on WIRE.

Risk

Few big stockholders own more than 35% of the Company's outstanding common stock beneficially. These stockholders may be able to influence the election of directors and other measures that call for the majority support of the Company's stockholders, depending on the outcome of a stockholder vote. It's possible that this particular set of investors' interests doesn't always align with those of the Company or other stockholders. These stockholders may, in the future, sell substantial sums of their ordinary shares in comparatively brief periods. Nobody can predict whether, when, or in what quantities stockholders will sell any of their shares. Existing stockholders selling sizable amounts of the Company's common stock on the open market or the perception that such sales might take place could negatively impact the stock's market price by giving the impression that the Company is having trouble running its operations.

Bottom Line

They posted disappointing quarterly results, and I believe they might struggle financially in FY23. The revenue estimates provided by the management suggest the same. In addition, the technical chart of WIRE looks weak. Hence I assign a hold rating on WIRE.