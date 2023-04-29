Tara Moore

Introduction

I've written a lot of bearish warning articles this year and I often get the question of whether there is anything I'm buying. The truth is that there have been a few opportunities in faster growth businesses, but I use a strategy exclusive to my investing group, The Cyclical Investor's Club, for those ideas. I've purchased 6 stocks using the fast growth strategy in 2023. I've only purchased one stock in 2023 using the two strategies I write about publicly. That stock is UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) which I purchased during the bank stock crash last month. I wanted to wait until after they had reported earnings before I wrote about it publicly, though. Now that they have reported earnings, and we can see that their deposits actually grew a little bit last quarter and nothing disastrous came up, I've decided to share my thoughts on the valuation of the stock and why I have taken a chance on it.

I have a history with UMBF stock. I purchased it during the March 2020 crash and held it until I sold most of my financial and bank stocks in January 2022. My holding period was from 3/20/20 to 1/20/22, and I wrote about the sale in my article "6 Financial Stocks I Recently Sold, And 2 I Will Hold For The Long Term". I didn't write about buying the stock publicly because UMBF wasn't in the S&P 500 at the time, and I was only publicly sharing the stocks I bought in the March 2020 crash that were in the S&P 500. Similar to what has happened during the current banking crisis, the market's reaction to UMBF in March 2020 was to shoot first and ask questions later. That allowed me to buy at a very low price, and to sell when I felt the macro environment was dangerous. Here is how UMBF performed for me.

Data by YCharts

In a little less than two years, it returned 138% and also outperformed the S&P 500 if held during the same time period. Not bad for an underfollowed bank stock.

I don't expect my current purchase of the stock to recover as quickly as it did from 2020 to 2022. It might return 100%+ again, but it's more likely to be over a longer period of time, with 5 years being my base case. The reason for this is that the government stimulus we had in 2020 and 2021 is unlikely to repeat (even if the economy needs it) because we have a deeply divided government (and also higher inflation). But, that doesn't mean we don't have a shot at decent returns if regional banks avoid disaster in the coming months and years.

With that background, let me now share my approach and thoughts on the stock.

My Valuation Method For UMB Financial

The valuation method I use for UMBF first checks to see how cyclical earnings have been historically. Once it is determined that earnings aren't too cyclical, then I use a combination of earnings, earnings growth, and P/E mean reversion to estimate future returns based on previous earnings growth and sentiment patterns. I take those expectations and apply them 10 years into the future, and then convert the results into an expected CAGR percentage. If the expected return is really good, I will buy the stock, and if it's really low, I will often sell the stock. In this article, I will take readers through each step of this process.

Importantly, once it is established that a business has a long history of relatively stable and predictable earnings growth, it doesn't really matter to me what the business does. If it consistently makes more money over the course of each economic cycle, that's what I care about - numbers over stories.

FAST Graphs

Since about 2004 UMBF has only had two years of negative earnings growth. One of those was in the economically weak year of 2012, and the other was in the industrial recession of 2015. Since UMBF is mostly based in the Midwest and Texas, this pattern makes sense. Impressively, earnings didn't fall at all during the Great Recession in 2008/9, and the years in which they did decline, the decline was shallow. This means that UMBF historically has not had deeply cyclical earnings, which is actually remarkable for a regional bank.

I take a very humble approach when it comes to banks. I assume there is no way to really know what all the risks are and that many times the people running the banks don't even fully understand all the risks. So I place most of my emphasis on historical earnings performance with the hope that what has worked in the past will continue to work in the future. The next couple of years are expected to be weak for UMBF's earnings, but so far, that doesn't appear to be enough to justify the degree of the dramatic sell-off in the stock price.

At any rate, the main thing I was checking here was that 1) UMBF's earnings this cycle were higher than previous cycles, and they were, and 2) that earnings weren't deeply cyclical, in which case I would not use earnings to try to value the stock. Earnings were not too cyclical to do that, so I will continue with an earnings-based analysis.

UMBF - Market Sentiment Return Expectations

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. For this, I'm using a period that runs from 2015-2023.

FAST Graphs

UMBF's average P/E from 2015 to the present has been about 15.89 (the blue number circled in gold near the bottom of the FAST Graph). Using 2023's forward earnings estimates of $7.99 UMBF has a current P/E of 7.89. If that 7.89 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 15.89 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, UMBF's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of +7.25%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes 10 years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the return would be higher.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +12.68%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $12.68 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the historical EPS growth rate, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Overall shares outstanding have risen during this period so I won't need to make any adjustments for that. They have fallen slightly since 2018, but not much. UMBF did have a negative earnings growth year in 2015, so I will take that -13% earnings growth decline that year, along with the expected -13% earnings growth decline this year into account. After doing that, I get an estimated earnings growth rate for UMBF during this period of +11.91%.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought UMBF's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $12.68 plus +11.91% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +11.91% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $347.87 including the original $100. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +13.28% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for UMBF, it will produce a +7.25% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +13.28% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +20.53% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. With a 20.53% 10-year CAGR expectation, that would make UMBF stock a "Buy" at today's prices, assuming we don't have a recession.

However, I do expect a recession, so we need to be more conservative.

Recession Considerations

I always like to start most of my analyses with a couple of basic assumptions. The first is that the historical trend is likely to continue unless there is some obvious change occurring or likely to occur in the near future. And then I like to share a basic analysis that doesn't make a whole lot of adjustments so we can have a baseline to work with. Sometimes the baseline itself is so extreme in either direction, no further work is needed. But other times, as with UMBF, the baseline looks pretty attractive and whether or not one decides to buy the stock depends on something mostly independent from the historical earnings and price trend. Because predicting things like recessions is pretty hard most of the time, especially when it comes to the timing and degree of those recessions, I usually try to show both the baseline and then also my personal take on the other factors we should consider, like recessions.

The factor I like to pay attention to with a deep price cycle stock that only has moderately cyclical earnings like UMBF is what I call the "Recession P/E." The simplest explanation of this is to look back at what P/E the stock traded at in previous recessions on a monthly basis, according to FAST Graphs. Because UMBF performed so well during the 2008/9 recession, its lowest monthly P/E in the past two decades occurred during the March 2020 crash. That month, UMBF had an 8.05 P/E, and that's what I'm currently using as my guide for when to buy UMBF stock. As I noted earlier in this article, UMBF's current P/E is 7.89, which is lower than the 8.05 P/E we had in 2020. That means the price is currently below my buy threshold even for a recession and qualifies UMBF stock as a "current buy".

Conclusion

I bought UMBF about a week after the banking crisis in March, but I wanted to wait until they released an earnings report before I wrote about it publicly, just to make sure there weren't any negative surprises. UMBF released earnings a couple of days ago and deposits had actually risen a little bit, and there weren't any signs of immediate trouble. The stock price rallied on the news.

Data by YCharts

I am of the opinion that we never really know the true risks of bank stocks (sometimes the people running the banks don't even know them), so I try to find banks with good long-term track records, and then only buy them at very cheap prices. UMBF is currently the only bank stock I have purchased during the recent crash. I don't expect nearly as quick of a recovery for the stock price as we experienced from 2020 to 2022, but even if it takes 5 years to recover its old highs, an investor buying at today's price should be rewarded with better than average returns. Because I don't do super-deep work on individual stocks, I typically take 1% to 2% weighted positions using my strategies. I have taken approximately a 1% position in UMBF. I'm willing to buy a few more banks if the prices get more attractive, but I don't plan to have more than a 5% overall initial weighting to banks given the likely headwinds with the economy and interest rates over the next few years.