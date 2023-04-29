Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

RINF: High Inflation May Be Structural

Summary

  • The RINF ETF gives investors a duration hedged exposure to 30Yr TIPS bonds.
  • Despite market rhetoric, there are few signs that core inflation is trending lower. In fact, they have been increasing in recent months.
  • Although a pending recession may cause inflation expectations to dip, I believe there are long-term macro drivers for structurally higher inflation.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

Back in January, I penned an article on the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) suggesting that declining inflation was transitory and we may be in for a prolonged period of high inflation. The recent advanced

Q1/2023 GDP was lower than expected

Figure 1 - Q1/2023 GDP was lower than expected (fxstreet.com)

GDP Price Index shows stubborn inflation

Figure 2 - GDP Price Index shows stubborn inflation (BEA.gov)

Core CPI inflation reaccelerated

Figure 3 - Core CPI inflation reaccelerated (BLS.gov)

Headline vs. Core CPI

Figure 4 - Headline vs. Core CPI (Author created with data from BLS)

Core PCE above expectations

Figure 5 - Core PCE above expectations (fxstreet.com)

Core PCE stubbornly high

Figure 6 - Core PCE stubbornly high (WSJ)

30Yr inflation expectations well anchored

Figure 7 - 30Yr inflation expectations well anchored (St. Louis Fed)

Wage growth far above levels consistent with 2% inflation

Figure 8 - Wage growth far above levels consistent with 2% inflation (FT)

Gasoline prices will soon lap price spikes in 2022

Figure 9 - Gasoline prices will soon lap price spikes from 2022 (St. Louis Fed)

Chinese working age population peaked and set to decline

Figure 10 - Chinese working age population peaked and set to decline (population.un.org)

Traders expect the Fed to cut rates rapidly in 2023

Figure 11 - Traders expect the Fed to cut rates rapidly in 2023 (CME)

Fed rate cuts in 1980 caused resurgence of inflation in 1981. Could history repeat?

Figure 12 - Fed rate cuts in 1980 caused resurgence of inflation in 1981. Could history repeat? (St. Louis Fed)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RINF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

