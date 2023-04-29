Series I Bonds Offering A Whopping 0.9% Fixed Rate

jetcityimage

The Treasury Department has announced the widely anticipated fixed rate for the Series I Savings Bonds for the new issuance period of May 1-October 31, 2023 at an whopping 0.9%. This is not sarcasm. Although few would likely characterize 0.9% as "whopping" for a bond, this is significant for the Series I Bond.

This is the highest fixed rate offered by the Series I Bond since 2007:

Chart by author

A fixed rate in this territory becomes interesting from a long term perspective. This is because all I bonds, regardless of their date of issuance, earn interest at the current variable rate determined by the change in CPI. The difference between I bonds issued from one year to the next is the fixed rate. Obviously, bondholders should prefer higher rates.

Notice in the chart below how the fixed rate at issuance impacts the attractiveness of the bond. The blue line is again the fixed rate that was set for I-bonds issued at the dates on the x-axis. The orange bars represent the yield that each of those I-bonds have earned in the last 6 month period of variable rates. For example, I-bonds issued in 2020-2021 would have earned 6.5% in the last 6-month period while I bonds issued in 2003-2004 would have earned 7.5-7.5%. This is due to differences in the fixed rate. If I-bonds issued between May 1-October 31, 2023 with the 0.9% fixed rate had been able to earn the previous variable rate (which they cannot) the potential rate those bonds could have earned would be 7.4%. I-bonds with a solid fixed rate are powerful savings instruments.

Chart by author

We are not surprised at this new, higher fixed rate. We forecasted it in our last article on I-bonds on March 5, titled I-Bonds: Long-Term Buying Opportunity Coming. This was our expectation:

...we should expect the May I-bond to offer 0.7-0.9% fixed rates with 2-2.4% variable rates for a composite rate of 2.7-3.3%.

We were right on the fixed rate. In fact, we received a lot of criticism for our forecast. To be clear, we do not have access to the methodology that the Treasury uses to set the fixed rate. But we discussed the implied methodology which involves pegging the rate to a function of real rates as determined by the markets. Our methodology proved useful.

Our expectation for the variable rate, however, was too conservative. The new variable rate for I-bonds is 3.38%. We have been open to the possibility that inflation could remain sticky. This is what we said:

There are two months of CPI data yet to be released before the May adjustment. We can only guess what inflation will do over those months. But one thing indicating higher CPI is the spot price of copper which has consistent track record of leading CPI.

While inflation has been higher than our base case, it changes the investment thesis little. I-bonds have a place in our portfolio for liquid inflation protection. With fixed rates above 0.9% we will begin the process of rolling over (redeeming and re-issuing) our existing I-bonds into new I-bonds to earn that higher fixed rate for the long term. As a reminder, there is a $10,000 annual contribution limit per individual for Series I bonds which applies to "rolling over."

Looking ahead, we are unsure if the new fixed rate in November will prove to be higher or lower than current. This will depend on several factors that we will monitor and publish about going forward. But the probability is not particularly strong. We would expect the fixed rate to increase if the average real rate over the next 6 months is higher than the previous 6 months. For this to occur, inflation expectations will need to decline, nominal rates will need to rise, or a combination of the two.

Next week, we expect the Fed to raise the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. This is supported by the market's expectations which is pricing in a 90% probability of 25 basis points as of 4/28. While further rate hikes are possible, we now feel for the first time this hiking cycle that the Fed might pause after May. We will continue to assess our position with incoming data.

The market is already convinced that a pause and rate cuts are imminent. The near-term forward spread is expecting nearly 200 basis points of rate cuts. Fed fund futures is forecasting an 80% probability of easing by the end of 2023. While we think that might be too aggressive, it's clear that the ceiling for rates in near.

With nominal yields slowing down it depends on inflation expectations. Below is the 7 year breakeven inflation rate, to represent inflation expectations. Inflation expectations and the price of energy are closely correlated. For inflation expectations to decline, energy prices would need to remain stable or weaken. This is a significant unknown factor to consider.