HBT Financial: A Well-Positioned Bank That Comes At A Cheap Price

Apr. 29, 2023 3:49 AM ETHBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)
Investigating The Stock Market
Summary

  • HBT Financial, Inc. started the year strong with its steady revenue growth.
  • Its solid financial positioning and capitalization on expansion remain its cornerstones.
  • Near-term prospects are quite bleak but improvements may gradually materialize.
  • It is an ideal dividend stock with its consistent payouts and attractive yields.
  • The stock price has been in a downtrend since last month, making it cheap.

Bank manager walking and talking with senior couple in bank branch

Hero Images Inc

In 2022, banks faced mixed market conditions as macroeconomic volatility intensified. Risks increased as inflation and interest rate hikes persisted. Today, The Fed anticipates a mild recession that may weaken consumption, borrowings, and investments. Despite this, HBT Financial, Inc. (

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (HBT 4Q Financial Release)

Cash And Investments And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (HBT 4Q Financial Release)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

